MOSCOW/LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Sistema
Public Joint
Stock Financial Corporation (Sistema) and PJSC Mobile
TeleSystems (MTS) on
Rating Watch Negative following a Russian court injunction to
freeze significant
Sistema assets including its 31.76% stake in MTS, in relation to
claims filed by
Rosneft against Sistema. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
Rosneft filed claims against Sistema seeking RUB170.6 billion of
damages for
alleged abuse of Sistema's shareholding rights in PJSOC Bashneft
(Bashneft)
(BBB-/Stable), a medium-sized Russian oil company with legal
registration in
Russian Republic of Bashkortostan (BBB-/Stable) and currently a
majority-controlled subsidiary of Rosneft, during the period
when Sistema was
the majority owner of Bashneft. The government of Bashkortstan,
a shareholder in
Bashneft, was accepted as the co-plaintiff. The hearings on the
substance of
this case started on 27 June 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Assets Affected: The court injunction and the
subsequent bailiff's
decision significantly limit Sistema's ability to control a
sizeable portion of
its assets, and may reduce the flow of dividends to the holding
company. The
watch is likely to be resolved when Fitch receives more clarity
on the financial
consequences of the litigation, and their implications for both
Sistema and MTS.
The freeze on shares does not pre-empt the court decision on the
substance of
the claims. The total amount of claims consists of a number of
individual claims
of smaller size, and the court is likely to make a decision on
the merit and the
size of each of the sub-claims.
Worst Case Scenario: The worst case scenario for MTS will be for
Sistema to
exercise its majority shareholder rights to upstream significant
additional
distributions from MTS that may be necessary to cover Sistema's
potential losses
under this litigation.
The total amount of claims is significant and equal to more than
4.5x dividends
received by Sistema in 2016 from its operating subsidiaries. If
satisfied in
full, the impact on the company's leverage and its ratings is
likely to be
negative.
Frozen Stakes: Sistema announced that its 31.76% equity interest
in MTS (out of
its owned 51% stake), 100% equity stake in Medsi and 90.47%
equity interest in
Bashkirian Power Grid Company were frozen by a decision of the
arbitration
court. In addition, bailiffs imposed additional restrictive
measures prohibiting
Sistema to receive any income on the frozen shares, including
dividends.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Sistema's credit profile is primarily shaped by the company's
ability to control
cash flows and upstream dividends from MTS. This is overlaid by
a significant
debt burden at the holdco level, including exposure to
substantial
off-balance-sheet liabilities related to its subsidiaries.
Efforts to diversify
dividend inflows are likely to take time before providing a
sustainable
contribution.
MTS's credit profile is supported by the company's position as a
leading Russian
and CIS mobile operator with moderate leverage and sustainable
positive
pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) generation. It is the largest
operator in
Russia and the second-largest in Ukraine by subscriber and
revenue. MTS's
ratings are notched down to reflect the potential negative
influence of its
controlling shareholder Sistema.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The RWN is driven by the assumption that Sistema may incur
losses from the
litigation initiated by Rosneft.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWN is likely to be resolved when there is more clarity on
the financial
consequences of the litigation with Rosneft, and their
implications for both
Sistema and MTS.
Sistema:
Sustained deleveraging at the holdco level to below 2.5x net
debt, including
off-balance-sheet liabilities to normalised dividends received
from Sistema's
operating subsidiaries, may be positive for Sistema's rating.
A protracted rise in net debt including off-balance-sheet
liabilities to
normalised dividends to above 4.5x may lead to negative rating
action. A
portfolio reshuffle, increasing the share of subsidiaries with
week credit
profiles, could also be rating-negative.
MTS:
MTS's rating could benefit from an upgrade of Sistema's rating
provided that MTS
continues to adhere to high corporate governance standards.
A downgrade could arise from weaker corporate governance but
also excessive
shareholder remuneration and other developments that lead to a
sustained rise in
funds from operations adjusted net leverage to above 3.0x.
Competitive
weaknesses and market-share erosion, leading to significant
deterioration in
pre-dividend FCF generation, may also become a negative rating
factor. A
downgrade of Sistema may also be negative if Sistema remains the
dominant
shareholder.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corp.
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs): 'BB-';
placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB-'; placed on RWN
Sistema International Funding S.A.
Loan participation notes guaranteed by Sistema: 'BB-'; placed on
RWN
PJSC Mobile Telesystems' (MTS)
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'BB+'; placed on RWN
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: 'B'; placed on RWN
Senior local and foreign currency unsecured debt: 'BB+'; placed
on RWN
MTS International Funding Ltd
Loan participation notes guaranteed by MTS: 'BB+'; placed on
RWN
