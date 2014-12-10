(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Societe Financiere pour l'Accession a la Propriete's (SOFIAP) 'A' Long-Term IDR and 'F1' Short-term IDR on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings. Fitch has withdrawn SOFIAP's IDRs as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process following its change of ownership. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings for SOFIAP. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN follows the change in SOFIAP's shareholding structure, as Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD; A/Stable) sold its controlling stake in SOFIAP to La Banque Postale (LBP; A+/RWN). SOFIAP is a dedicated entity providing housing loans to employees of SNCF (the French state railway company; AA+/RWN). The RWN on SOFIAP's ratings reflects our view that under its new shareholder structure, SOFIAP would likely be rated 'A' or lower given the uncertainty regarding its strategic importance to its new majority shareholder, and that the IDRs of LBP are currently on RWN. In addition, Fitch believes that based on its sole intrinsic profile, SOFIAP's ratings would be unlikely to reach a rating higher than a rating based on support due to the undiversified nature of its business model, narrow and limited franchise and dependence on wholesale funding. Fitch placed LBP on RWN on 17 October 2014 (see 'Fitch Places La Banque Postale on RWN; Affirms Other French Banks' Support Rating Floors' on www.fitchratings.com), following its placement of France's 'AA+' IDR on RWN (see 'Fitch Places France's 'AA+' IDR on Rating Watch Negative' on www.fitchratings.com). Were the French state to be downgraded to 'AA', Fitch would revise downwards LBP's Support Rating Floor (SRF) - and therefore Long-term IDR- to 'A' from 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014', are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.