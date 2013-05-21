(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects the Qatari economy to continue to
provide a strong operating environment for Qatari banks in 2013. Fitch expects
Qatar's GDP growth to be a healthy 7% for 2013 with the public sector driving
credit growth related to the USD95bn of planned infrastructure spending between
2011 and 2016.
State support is the primary factor driving the banks' Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) reflecting the agency's opinion that there is an extremely high
probability of support from the Qatari authorities if needed, which has been
clearly demonstrated in recent years.
Fitch expects Qatari banks to remain well capitalised. Most benefit from high
Tier 1 ratios assisted by capital injections by the Qatari authorities. Large
capital buffers provide capacity for loan growth and for absorbing unexpected
losses. Banks' internal capital generation is somewhat limited due to typically
high dividend pay-out ratios. Rapid growth and falling capital ratios could be
negative for Qatari banks' Viability Ratings (VRs).
Fitch expects healthy profitability and margins to continue in 2013. However,
margins are increasingly being pressured due to the low interest rate
environment and competition. Spreads for government-related lending may provide
narrower margins than private sector lending, and banks are looking to
higher-yielding business opportunities such as project-related contracting
activities.
The primary concern for asset quality is rapid credit growth, although strong
government-related borrowing and finances offset some concerns. Nevertheless,
loan book concentrations increase event risk and are common. Asset-quality
ratios are among the best in the region and Fitch expects most to remain healthy
in 2013 although some increased impairments have been offset by credit growth.
There appears to have been some asset quality deterioration as indicated by
rising past due and restructured loans at some banks which may be a leading sign
of potential future problems. A sharp deterioration in asset quality could
pressure ratings.
Competition for deposits and use of wholesale funding are likely to rise as
credit growth increases for infrastructure development. Fitch expects domestic
deposits to remain the main funding source but foreign wholesale and deposit
funding may also increase which could weaken funding profiles if not managed
correctly.
A significant drop in capital ratios or earnings or a significant deterioration
in asset quality could put pressure on banks' VRs, as could weaker funding or
liquidity. Acquisitions that may worsen capital or asset quality ratios could
also put pressure on VRs, and increased risks may offset diversification
benefits. Upward movement is unlikely due to the already high ratings of many
banks, rapid credit growth and balance-sheet concentrations.
