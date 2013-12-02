(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) The quietest US Atlantic hurricane season in decades will lead to a low double-digit fall in related catastrophe reinsurance pricing in the key 2014 renewals, Fitch Ratings says. Industry earnings in 2013 will be boosted by lower catastrophe payouts, but much of the extra profit is likely to be returned to investors through dividends and share buybacks, rather than being used to further bolster capital. The Atlantic hurricane season ended on 30th November without the formation of a single major hurricane and with the fewest named hurricanes since 1982. This will maintain the pressure on US excess of loss catastrophe pricing, which has already weakened in part due to surplus capacity from the growth of catastrophe bonds and other reinsurance alternatives. A low double-digit price drop in the January renewal would be in line with the declines reported at the mid-year 2013 renewals. We also expect to see more favourable terms and conditions for reinsurance buyers, including larger limits, multi-year agreements and better terms on the reinstatement of cover. Other regions have been harder hit by natural catastrophes in 2013, including wind storms and flooding in Europe, Canada and Australia. Prices in affected reinsurance lines are likely to rise, while in unaffected international catastrophe reinsurance lines these losses should limit price softening to a single-digit drop. We expect reinsurers to maintain underwriting discipline in 2014 and not look to increase capacity much further on catastrophe exposed programmes either in the US or internationally. Lower catastrophe losses will result in improved operating results in 2013 for most reinsurers. However, capital levels are already strong and limited demand means there are likely to be few opportunities to use new capital to generate additional business. This means reinsurers are likely to increase the amount of capital they return to shareholders in the near term. Contact: Martyn Street Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Brian Schneider Senior Director Insurance +1 312 606 2321 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.