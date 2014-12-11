(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that the
massive cost
cutting plan outlined today by RadioShack is likely not
sufficient to forestall
a restructuring of the company's debt in the near term. Fitch
currently rates
RadioShack Corporation's (RadioShack) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) 'C'.
A full list of ratings is shown below.
RadioShack's liquidity is severely strained, with $43.3 million
of cash and
$19.3 million of availability on its credit facility at
quarter-end (Nov. 1,
2014), for total liquidity of $62.6 million. This compares with
liquidity of
$183 million at the end of the second quarter and $424 million
at the end of the
first quarter.
Fitch estimates that RadioShack will have negative free cash
flow of up to $80
million during the fourth quarter of 2014, based on EBITDA of
negative $40
million - 50 million (improved from negative $97 million a year
earlier),
interest expense of $20 million and capex of $10 million.
Assuming some benefit
from working capital during the fourth quarter, currently
available liquidity
would essentially cover the estimated fourth quarter cash burn.
In Fitch's view, RadioShack does not have material sources of
liquidity beyond
its revolver as virtually all of its assets have been pledged to
its credit
facilities. As a result, there continues to be a high likelihood
of a bankruptcy
filing or other outcome that is detrimental to bondholders.
On Dec. 1, 2014, the company received a notice of default and
acceleration from
Salus Capital Partners, the agent for the $250 million term
loan. The notice of
default asserts that the Oct. 3, 2014 recapitalization was a
prohibited
affiliate transaction that resulted in an impermissible
over-advance on the
facility, restricted RadioShack's ability to make payments on
the term loan, and
overstated the borrowing base.
RadioShack disputes these assertions. If it is determined that
an event of
default has occurred, this will trigger a cross-default in the
$585 million ABL
facility, and an acceleration of the term loan would be an event
of default of
the $325 million of senior unsecured notes.
Per Fitch's recovery analysis, Fitch believes that the $585
million senior
secured ABL facility is well secured and would receive a full
recovery. The $250
million term loan has superior recovery prospects (71-90%), and
the $325 million
of senior unsecured notes have poor recovery prospects (0-10%).
RadioShack reported continued weak operating results in its
third quarter,
including a 13.4% drop in comparable store sales focused in the
mobility
platform, which posted a sharp 24.7% sales decline due to a lack
of availability
of new handset offerings, as well as a 3.1% decline in the
retail platform.
The gross margin rate was up 180 basis points due to the mix
shift toward the
retail segment, but the expense ratio was up 280 basis points
and a due to
expense deleveraging. EBITDA was negative $94 million compared
with negative $51
million in the third quarter of 2013.
Management outlined a substantial cost cutting program that
would result in
nearly $300 million of annual savings and expected to be
completed by January
2015. These savings would come from store operations, regional
management ($100
million), marketing ($105 million), professional fees ($41
million), store and
other overhead ($28 million) and corporate ($21 million). These
savings
represent a sizable 21% of RadioShack's LTM operating expenses
of $1.4 billion,
and represent a substantial operational restructuring over a
very short period
of time.
Even if the company is able to achieve these savings, and
ignoring any necessary
one-time costs, the company would likely still be in a negative
EBITDA position
absent the completion of significant store closures, which
management estimates
would yield an additional $90 million of savings, but for which
the company has
yet to receive lender approval.
Fitch currently rates RadioShack as follows:
RadioShack Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'C';
--$535 million senior secured ABL revolver 'CCC/RR1';
--$50 million senior secured ABL term loan 'CCC/RR1';
--$250 million secured term loan 'CCC-/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'C/RR6'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst:
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Rolando Larrondo
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9189
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial
Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 20, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.