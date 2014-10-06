(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 06 (Fitch) RadioShack Corporation (RadioShack)
announced that
Standard General LP and certain other investors have replaced GE
Capital as the
lead lender under RadioShack's $585 million senior secured asset
based lending
(ABL) credit facility (which included a $50 million FILO term
loan tranche)and
agreed to changes affecting the amount available to borrow under
the facility.
Other investors, including RadioShack shareholders Standard
General and
Litespeed Management LLC, are providing $120 million to be used
to
cash-collateralize letters of credit (LOCs) for RadioShack.
While these actions provide near-term liquidity to fund the
inventory build-up
for the upcoming holiday season, Fitch still believes the risk
of a
restructuring (in or outside of bankruptcy), including a
distressed debt
exchange, that is detrimental to bondholders remains high over
the next several
months given the material deterioration in liquidity and no
visible signs that
RadioShack can turn operations around. In addition, RadioShack
needs to meet
certain conditions to maintain the new credit facility and
convert the $120
million investment into equity; meeting all the hurdles is
likely to be
challenging.
Significant Deterioration in Liquidity
There was significant erosion in RadioShack's liquidity during
the second
quarter of 2014 (2Q'14), with total liquidity of $183 million as
of Aug. 2, 2014
($31 million in cash and $152 million of availability on the
revolver) down from
$424 million at the end 1Q'14. Revolver availability was
constrained by
additional discretionary reserves of $104 million put in place
by the lenders,
drawings on the revolver of $43 million (up from no borrowings
at the end of
1Q'14), an increase in LOCs to $89 million, and a lower
borrowing base due to
lower inventories and receivables. While no details have been
provided about
the changes to the new credit availability, the $120 million
investment that
will be used to cash-collateralize the LOCs, the potential
removal of
discretionary reserves of $104 million put in place by GE
Capital, and other
measures could provide approximately $200 million in additional
near-term
liquidity.
Fitch estimates that RadioShack will have liquidity needs of up
to $300 million
during 2H'14, including negative free cash flow (FCF) of around
$200 million and
a seasonal inventory build-up of an estimated $100 million. The
negative FCF
projection is based on 2H'14 EBITDA of negative $150 million,
interest expense
of $30 million, and capex of $20 million, and assumes flat
working capital. For
the full year, Fitch expects EBITDA to be in the negative $300
million range
with no upside in 2015.
RadioShack reported a 17.5% revenue decline in 1H'14, and a
16.9% decline in
comparable (comp) store sales. EBITDA for the LTM period end
Aug. 2, 2014 was
negative $272 million, compared with negative $161 million in
2013 and positive
$48 million in 2012. Weak underlying trends in RadioShack's
mobility and
consumer electronics businesses have been responsible for this
material decline
in profitability. Within RadioShack's U.S. Company-Operated
Stores Segment,
comparable store mobility sales (52% of revenue; includes
postpaid and prepaid
wireless handsets, commissions and residual income, prepaid
wireless airtime,
e-readers, tablet devices, wireless accessories, and tablet
accessories) were
down 24% in the first half mainly due to unit declines in its
post-paid wireless
business, and comp store retail sales (consumer electronics,
batteries, etc.)
were down 8.9%. Fitch projects continued negative trends in
these businesses.
New Financing Plan and Implications for Liquidity
ABL Facility - Standard General and certain other investors have
acquired the
loans and agreed to changes affecting the credit availability
under RadioShack's
existing ABL Facility. As a result, RadioShack believes that it
will have
sufficient credit capacity under the ABL facility to fund its
inventory build
for holiday. Because borrowing availability under the amended
ABL facility
changes in March 2015 (details not provided yet), RadioShack
expects to seek to
refinance the facility by that time. In addition, the amended
ABL facility will
be required to be refinanced if the rights offering described
below is not
completed by March 15, 2015.
New equity - The $120 million investment is expected to be
converted into equity
securities representing (together with related fees payable in
equity
securities) 50% to 80% of RadioShack's outstanding equity
securities upon
satisfaction of certain conditions. These conditions include
the modification
of a key supplier contract, at least $100 million of available
cash and
borrowing capacity at Jan. 15, 2015, development of a fiscal
2016 plan
satisfying certain requirements and the completion of a rights
offering to
existing RadioShack shareholders to purchase equity securities
at a price of
$0.40 per common share equivalent.
RadioShack intends to initiate the rights offering late this
year or in early
2015. The percentage of equity securities that Standard General
and other
investors will own as a result of this transaction will depend
upon the level of
participation, if any, of existing shareholders in the offering.
If no shares
were purchased in the rights offering, existing shareholders
would own 20% of
RadioShack's equity securities.
As noted above, the $120 million investment that will be used to
cash-collateralize the assets and the potential removal of
discretionary
reserves of $104 million put in place by GE Capital and other
measures could
provide approximately $200 million in additional liquidity under
the new
financing plan. However, RadioShack will need to significantly
improve its
operations and/or undertake a major store consolidation program
to pursue a
longer-term restructuring and stave off bankruptcy early next
year. It will
need to seek amendments to address constraints under its
existing $250 million
term loan, led by Salus Capital, in order to undertake a
store-base
consolidation program and pursue other measures to reduce its
cost structure.
Currently the term loan allows only 200 store closings annually,
down from its
earlier plan to close up to 1,100 stores. In Fitch's view,
closing fewer stores
is a drag on profitability and, more significantly, FCF, as it
does not provide
the much-needed funds from inventory liquidation that RadioShack
has been
seeking.
Fitch has the following ratings on RadioShack Corporation:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'C'
--$585 million senior secured ABL revolver 'CCC/RR1';
--$250 million secured term loan 'CCC-/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'C/RR6'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst:
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Rolando Larrondo
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9189
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial
Corporate Issuers'
(Nov. 20, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.