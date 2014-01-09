(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Raiffeisen Bank
International's (RBI) plan
to strengthen its capital, potentially through a EUR2bn capital
raising in 1H14,
would be credit positive, Fitch Ratings says. It would
materially improve the
bank's core capitalisation, bringing it into line with peers.
But RBI's
disproportionately high exposure to central and eastern European
and
Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE and CIS) markets means
it remains more
sensitive to negative developments in these countries.
RBI would use the capital increase of EUR2.0bn-2.25bn to redeem
at least some of
its EUR2.5bn participation capital (including EUR1.75bn from the
Austrian
state). Under Basel III, the participation capital will
gradually lose its
eligibility as regulatory core capital and be excluded from
2018. We exclude the
participation capital from Fitch Core Capital as we consider it
non-core and
hybrid. The capital raising would improve RBI's Fitch Core
Capital ratio to
around 10% from just below 8% at end-3Q13.
This could lead to an upgrade of the bank's 'bbb' Viability
Rating if the
operating environment in CEE improves. Most countries are
gradually recovering
after a difficult few years. However, recovery has yet to
materialise in Hungary
and Romania, where our sector outlooks remain negative.
RBI also announced that it will not sell its Hungarian
subsidiary under current
conditions, despite receiving several offers in recent weeks. We
believe this
highlights political and regulatory complexities that make it
challenging for
foreign banks to exit Hungary, where returns are reduced by
unorthodox
government measures, such as the punitive bank levy. These
complexities and
substantial legacy issues, such as unresolved bad debt or
reliance on parental
funding, make it trickier to sell a local unit. However, some
Hungarian-owned
banks may be interested in buying market share because of a lack
of growth
opportunities, especially as the government is keen to increase
domestic
ownership in a sector owned largely by foreign lenders.
Hungary is likely to remain a drag on the group's earnings, but
its operations
in this country are relatively small in the context of the
overall group. RBI
plans to shrink exposure to challenging markets such as
Slovenia, Hungary and
Ukraine and may consider disposals, but maintains a key focus on
CEE and CIS
markets. We expect the recovery in most CEE countries to support
RBI's
medium-term performance and improve earnings diversification,
which in recent
years has been skewed towards RBI's large Russian subsidiary.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
