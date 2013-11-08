(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 08 (Fitch) The cost of recapitalising the Slovenian banking sector has risen to about EUR4.6bn or 13% of GDP, according to revised Fitch Ratings estimates, as asset quality deteriorates even more than previously expected. We believe the state will meet the bulk of these capital needs. We affirmed Slovenia's 'BBB+' rating with a Negative Outlook today. We have raised the bank recapitalisation estimate by around EUR1.8bn, compared with our April 2013 estimate. Our estimate is only for domestic banks as we believe foreign-owned banks would be supported, if needed, by their parents. The increase in our bank recapitalisation estimate is driven by our view that the non-performing loans (NPL) ratio at each bank will peak at a higher level than previously assumed, which in turn reflects further asset quality deterioration and the continued contraction of the Slovenian economy. We expect the recession to continue into 2014, with real GDP shrinking 2.4% in 2013 and a further 0.6% in 2014. This will place significant pressure on corporate debt, which is already among the highest in the eurozone at 140% of GDP. We believe that 30%-50% of loans at analysed banks could now become non-performing. The EUR1.8bn increase in our estimate can be broken down into two components. First, the level of NPLs continued to increase during 1H13. They rose by 11% at the three largest banks - NLB, NKBM and Abanka, which make up the bulk of the sector. The rising level of current NPLs added about EUR800m of additional capital to our recapitalisation estimate. Secondly, we revised our assumption about the peak NPL level relative to the current level. We now assume that NPLs at each bank will peak at a level equal to their current levels of total impaired loans (defined as categories C, D and E under the local regulatory classification): impaired loans ratios for the largest three banks were between 42%-50% at end-1H13. Previously, we assumed that NPLs would peak at a level mid-way between the current NPL level and the current impaired loan level. This change increased our bank clean-up costs by about EUR1bn. There were no changes to our assumptions that peak NPLs will be reserved at 80% and Fitch Core Capital ratios restored to 10%. The banks could get capital relief from the transfer of bad loans to the state-owned "bad bank", therefore reducing the amount of equity the state would have to provide, assuming the asset transfer goes ahead. Any relief would largely depend on the amount of NPLs removed and the transfer price. If the ultimate goal is to reduce NPLs to a more modest level in line with stronger central and eastern European peers then the NPL ratio could be high single digits after the balance-sheet clean up. Assuming also a 20% transfer price, consistent with our 80% loan coverage assumption, the bad bank transfers could reduce the sector's recapitalisation costs by EUR170m. For every 5pp increase in the transfer price, the capital relief would increase by almost EUR150m. The bail-in of bank subordinated debt would also reduce the burden for the state. There was EUR466m of subordinated debt or hybrid instruments at the three largest banks at end-H113. We also factor in the conversion of an estimated EUR1bn government deposits currently held at commercial banks into equity to fund the bank recapitalisations, which limits the rise in gross general government debt but raises net government debt relative to previous expectations. We believe Slovenia will meet the bank recapitalisation costs and that public debt should remain sustainable and within the tolerance of its current sovereign rating. However, the Negative Outlook reflects uncertain costs and timing of the banking sector clean-up and the challenges to bank asset quality and fiscal consolidation in the midst of continuing recession. The higher recapitalisation estimate does not affect our Slovenian bank ratings. The sub-investment grade Issuer Default Ratings of the three largest banks already reflect significant uncertainty about timely provision of sufficient support to the banks. Their Viability Ratings of 'ccc' (NLB, NKBM) and 'cc' (Abanka) reflect significant pressure on asset quality and capital and, in the case of Abanka, also heightened refinancing risks. We understand that the results of the bank asset quality review and stress test mandated by the European Commission should be finalised by end-2013. However, the timetable for the banks' recapitalisation and the transfer of problem assets to the bad bank has been set back repeatedly. The risk remains that NPLs peak later and at a higher level than we forecast, exacerbating the banking sector's problems. The prospects for the Slovenian banking sector remain weak, even with a bad bank solution, in light of recessionary pressures and particularly high corporate indebtedness. There appears to be greater momentum behind corporate sector reform. But there is considerable implementation risk in view of Slovenia's poor track record. Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. 