Fitch Ratings has raised its 2013 U.S. oil and natural gas price deck

Fitch's updated 2013 base case West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is $95/bbl and the
long-term base case price has been raised to $75/bbl. 2013 stress case WTI was
raised to $80.00/bbl, while long-term stress case prices remain unchanged at
$50.00/bbl.
Current oil prices remain well above Fitch's long-term base case expectations.
While prices could rise further, Fitch believes that risks to oil prices on the
downside remain significant, given still-weak demand and shale-driven gains in
supply.
Fitch has raised its 2013 U.S. natural gas price deck to $3.75/thousand cubic
feet (mcf), while holding long-term prices unchanged at $4.50/mcf. This reflects
a moderate improvement in prompt natural gas market conditions caused by the
combination of increased demand and a leveling of gas production.
Fitch notes that forward prices remain weak due to the oversupply from shale gas
production and a lack of visibility on major new sources of demand until
2016-2018.
The full report 'Updating Fitch's Oil and Gas Price Deck' is available at
