(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Companies in China
here
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Chinese investment companies
(ICs) have
grown rapidly over the last five years due to loose monetary
policy and
government support for investment that diversifies the economy
and helps local
companies to expand overseas. Strong growth is likely to be
maintained over the
long term, notwithstanding constraints that recent restrictions
on capital
outflows may have created. However, rapid growth and increasing
operational
complexity might not have been matched by investment in risk
management, and the
solid performance of most ICs is yet to be tested through a full
economic cycle.
The assets of Chinese ICs grew by a compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 67% in
the five years to end-2016, which was fast even by the standards
of China's
rapidly growing 'shadow banking' sector. IC assets had reached
an estimated
CNY10.6 trillion (USD1.5 trillion) at end-2016, which was
equivalent to 7% of
Chinese bank assets or around 13% of GDP. We expect assets to
rise by more than
25% per year over the next five years.
Chinese ICs have become increasingly visible on the
international stage,
reflecting the importance of overseas expansion in their overall
strategy. We
estimate that overseas investments account for around 30%-40% of
their total
assets. Many ICs have reached a scale where foreign acquisitions
have become
necessary for portfolio diversification, but the strategy has
also been in line
with the government's long-term "going out" policy, which has
pushed companies
to invest and operate abroad. IC strategies are often aligned
with the
government's economic policies, supporting, for example, the One
Belt, One Road
initiative and economic rebalancing toward tertiary industries.
Some state-owned
ICs prioritise government policies over profit.
The government's recent efforts to contain capital outflows,
which include
greater scrutiny of outward FDI, could act as a short-term
headwind to the
overseas expansion. However, ICs generally keep much of their
foreign-currency
liquidity offshore and have expanded access to offshore capital
markets, which
should support foreign acquisitions without adding to capital
outflows.
Moreover, their outward direct investments tend to be of a
long-term strategic
nature that the government is likely to favour over investments
in real estate
or prestige assets, such as sports clubs, for example.
Chinese ICs have gained a competitive edge in making overseas
acquisitions, with
shareholders of targeted businesses often attracted to the
opportunities offered
by Chinese ICs' strategic portfolios and access to the Chinese
market. For
example, Fosun's focus on the Chinese middle class meant it was
able to offer
potential synergies and cross-selling opportunities to existing
shareholders
when it made investments in Club Med and Cirque du Soleil.
Most ICs have so far been able to meet performance targets, but
we believe that
is mainly a reflection of favourable market conditions. Their
strategies and
risk controls have not been tested by significant market
volatility or an
economic downturn. Moreover, risk-reporting tools and frameworks
are less
sophisticated than those of developed market peers, and are not
institutionalised, with founders able to influence risk
decisions.
One vulnerability is a reliance on divestment proceeds and bank
loans to meet
cash outflows, which creates a risk that ICs could be pushed
into fire-sales in
the event of liquidity stress. The state-owned ICs are in a
stronger position
than individually owned ICs in this respect, as they have better
banking
relationships and lower leverage.
For details, see "Investment Companies in China" at
wwww.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link.
Contact:
Leo Wah, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9951
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+886 2 8175 760
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001