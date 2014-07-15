(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch-rated Portuguese corporates are
unlikely to face
significantly higher risk from the troubles at the Espirito
Santo Group, which
includes Banco Espirito Santo (BES), due to their limited direct
exposure to the
group and diversified funding bases, Fitch Ratings says.
Portugal Telecom (PT) is the only corporate we rate with a large
direct exposure
to the group through its EUR897m holding of commercial paper
from Rio Forte
Investments. While we consider such a large short-term loan to a
single
counterparty to be negative for PT's credit profile, there is
also a strategic
partnership and cross shareholding between the group and PT.
Repayment of the
majority of the principal (EUR847m) is due today with the
balance on Thursday.
PT's outstanding bonds are already separately guaranteed by
Brazil's Oi as part
of their planned merger.
A failure to receive repayment on the commercial paper would be
viewed
negatively for PT's rating profile and, while we do not believe
the merger has
been put at risk, there is the potential for the terms of the
deal to change. We
will review the credit impact if this appears likely.
Among other Portuguese corporates, Energias de Portugal (EDP)
has a relatively
small exposure to Banco Espirito Santo through short-term
deposits, which may be
withdrawn on the same day. EDP had total cash and cash
equivalents at end-1Q14
of EUR1.7bn. It has no exposure to commercial paper or any other
debt instrument
issued by any Espirito Santo Group entity.
We believe EDP has a well-diversified funding base, with 60% of
debt issued in
capital markets and a good spread of bank loans among domestic
and international
banks. Banco Espirito Santo participated in the EUR3.15bn
five-year revolving
credit facility EDP signed last June, but it is currently fully
undrawn and
EDP's liquidity position is sufficient to cover its refinancing
needs until the
end of 2016.
Redes Energeticas Nacionais does not have any deposits with BES
and does not
purchase other corporate's commercial paper. The group has taken
steps to
diversify its funding over the last few years and at 1Q14 only
5% of its funding
was from bank loans, including non-Portuguese banks. Its gross
debt exposure to
Portuguese banks was around 2% at the end of June.
Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria (BCR) has a limited exposure to
Portuguese banks as
it largely relies on capital markets to cover its predominantly
bullet debt
maturities. At end- June, its liquidity position comprised
around EUR470m cash
held with highly-rated international banks and EUR320m of
committed credit
lines, partly extended by Portuguese banks. A scenario of
increasing financial
pressure on domestic banks might make it more difficult to roll
over a share of
these lines, however, they are excluded from the liquidity
measure Fitch uses in
its analysis. BCR has already pre-funded its 2014-2015 debt
maturities and is
likely to be pro-active in covering its large bullet bond of
EUR600m due in
December 2016 sufficiently in advance.
