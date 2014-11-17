(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aareal Bank
AG's proposed issue of EUR300m undated non-cumulative
fixed-to-reset rate
additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities an expected rating of
'B+(EXP)'. The bank's
other ratings are unaffected.
The final rating of the AT1 securities is contingent on the
receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed notes are AT1 instruments with fully discretionary
coupon payments
and are subject to a write-down if Aareal's Basel III common
equity tier 1
(CET1) ratio breaches a 7% trigger. The trigger ratio is
calculated on a
'phased-in' consolidated IFRS basis under the EU capital
requirement regulations
(CRR).
The notes are rated five notches below Aareal's 'bbb' Viability
Rating (VR), in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities". The notes are notched down twice for loss
severity to
reflect the write-down on breach of the trigger, and three times
for
non-performance risk relative to that captured in the VR.
The notching for relative non-performance risk reflects the
notes' fully
discretionary coupons, which Fitch considers the most easily
activated form of
loss absorption. In addition, Aareal will not make an interest
payment if the
payment, together with payments made on other Tier 1
instruments, exceeds
available distributable items (ADI) adjusted for interest
expense on Tier 1
instruments, or if the authorities or legislation prohibit the
bank from making
payments.
The ADI are calculated on an unconsolidated German GAAP basis
for the group's
parent, Aareal Bank AG. The ADI include net income after
movements to and from
capital reserves (balance sheet profit), free capital reserves
and retained
earnings. Under the German commercial code, certain amounts
related to
intangible assets, deferred tax assets and pension assets cannot
be distributed,
reducing the available distributable items.
German accounting standards allow Aareal to influence the amount
of ADI. Taking
into account the bank's substantial discretionary reserves
pursuant to section
340 of the German Commercial Code, the amount available for
distribution to AT1
holders significantly exceeds the ADI of about EUR660m at
end-2013 as indicated
in the notes' documentation. Fitch believes that Aareal would
use the
flexibility offered by these discretionary reserves to manage
its unconsolidated
German GAAP balance sheet profit and ensure that sufficient
amounts are
available to make interest payments on the AT1 instruments.
The 7% trigger is on a phased-in basis, but even on a fully
applied basis Aareal
has a sizeable buffer above this trigger. The bank's fully
applied Basel III
CET1 ratio excluding the EUR300m grandfathered silent
participations repaid to
SoFFin on 30 October 2014 stood at 12% at end-3Q14, providing a
buffer of over
EUR800m above the 7% trigger point. This buffer also slightly
exceeds the 10.75%
fully-applied CET1 ratio plus management buffer set as a
medium-term target by
Aareal's management in a base case scenario.
However, we believe that loss absorption could occur before a
breach of the 7%
trigger in the form of non-payment of coupon, which under
Fitch's criteria would
be considered as non-performance. We expect Aareal to be subject
to capital
regulations' restrictions on distributions, including
distributions on AT1
instruments, if and when it breaches its combined buffer
requirements.
Aareal's solid outcome in the European Central Bank's (ECB)
Comprehensive
Assessment and stress test published in October 2014 supports
our view that the
bank's capitalisation can adequately withstand cyclical shocks
inherent to its
monoline, wholesale business model. Its fully-applied CET1 ratio
in the ECB's
adverse stress scenario is, at 11.4%, the fifth-highest of the
16 rated German
banks in the stress test. This supports our expectation that
Aareal will
maintain a sufficient buffer to avoid restrictions on interest
payments on its
AT1 instruments.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities. This
reflects their
full coupon flexibility, their ability to be written down well
before the bank
would become non-viable, their permanent nature and
subordination to all senior
creditors. The equity credit also factors in Aareal's sole
discretion to
activate the notes' write-up mechanism, or the bank's option to
call the notes
from 2020, subject to the supervisory authority's consent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is primarily sensitive to any changes to
Aareal's VR,
from which they are notched down. Aareal's 'bbb' VR notably
reflects - and is
therefore sensitive to - the bank's solid earnings and slight
capitalisation
benefits arising from its acquisition at end-1Q14 of
COREALCREDIT
(BBB/Stable/F2). The benefits from the acquisition already
reflected in 1Q14
include a EUR150m one-off gain stemming from negative goodwill
and Aareal's
improved impaired loan ratio, following COREALCREDIT's
divestment of a material
share of its impaired legacy loan portfolio. The VR also takes
into account
residual execution risk from the acquisition.
For more details on the main sensitivities see 'Fitch Affirms
Aareal at 'A-';
Maintains COREALCREDIT on RWP', dated 28 February 2014 and
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
The notes' rating is also sensitive to any changes in notching,
if Fitch changes
its assessment of the notes' non-performance risk relative to
that captured in
Aareal's VR. This may reflect a change in capital management or
flexibility or
an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for example.
Applicable Criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
