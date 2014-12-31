(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Abbey National North America LLC's US CP programme a Short-term 'F1' rating. The programme and the notes issued under the programme are unconditionally guaranteed by Santander UK (rated A/Outlook Stable/F1). KEY RATING DRIVERS - CP RATINGS The programme rating reflects the unconditional guarantee given by Santander UK to the CP programme and is in line with the bank's Short-term Issuer Default Rating. The Short-term IDR is driven by the bank's standalone strength, as assessed by its Viability Rating (VR), which in turn is underpinned by its conservative risk appetite, strong market franchise, improving business diversification, healthy asset quality and sound liquidity and capitalisation. It also reflects the bank's moderate profitability and limited geographic diversification, given its focus on the UK. For further details on the key rating drivers behind Santander UK's ratings, see Fitch Affirms Santander UK's IDR at 'A' dated 24 July 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. RATING SENSITIVIES - CP RATINGS The CP programme rating is sensitive to a change in the Short-term IDR of Santander UK. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade LondonE14 5GN Secondary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +33 20 3530 1012 Committee Chairperson Maria Jose Lockerbie Managing Director + 44 20 3530 1083 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria ' Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, is available at wwww.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.