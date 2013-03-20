(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AG
Insurance's USD550m
undated subordinated notes a final rating of 'BBB+', following
receipt of final
documentation which conforms with information previously
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned is in line with Fitch's standard notching
methodology. The
proceeds of the issue will be used in priority to redeem, fully
or partially,
the outstanding perpetual subordinated loans of Ageas Hybrid
Financing SA. The
remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
The issue will first be callable in 2019. The securities will
pay a fixed annual
coupon of 6.75% for six years until the initial call date.
Unless the bonds are
called at that time, the interest rate will convert into a
floating rate,
payable semi-annually and based on six-year U.S. dollar mid swap
rate plus a
margin. The notes are subordinated to senior creditors and are
deferrable at the
option of the issuer, subject to a 'dividend pusher' clause with
a look-back
period of six months.
According to the terms and conditions, the new bond is expected
to qualify for
Tier 2 capital recognition under Solvency 2 and currently
qualifies for 100%
regulatory capital credit under Solvency 1. Under Fitch's
methodology, this
instrument will qualify as 100% capital within Fitch's
risk-based capital
assessment and will qualify as 100% debt in Fitch's financial
leverage
calculations. AG Insurance's financial leverage ratio is
expected to remain
within a range that is compatible with the group's rating level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The debt rating is subject to the same rating factors that might
affect AG
Insurance's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Key rating
triggers that
could lead to a downgrade include poor profitability or the
inability to
maintain solvency at the historical level, around 200% of the
regulatory
minimum. An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the medium
term, given the
company's financial and business profile, in particular its lack
of geographical
diversification.
AG Insurance is rated as follows:
--Insurer Financial Strength Rating: 'A+'; Outlook Stable
--Issuer Default Rating: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anais Daveine
Associate Director
+33 1 4429 92 80
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.