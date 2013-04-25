(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ageas
Capital (Asia)
Ltd's USD250m 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2023 a final
rating of 'A-'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 11 April 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
The notes are issued by Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd and are
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Limited
(AICA). The
notes are rated the same level as AICA's IDR to reflect average
recovery
prospects of senior debt held at an operating company. The
proceeds from the
debt issue will be used to refinance Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd's
USD100m
outstanding senior debt due 2014 and for general corporate
purposes. Fitch
believes this will strengthen AICA's capital adequacy positions.
Rating Sensitivities
The debt rating is subject to the same factors that might affect
AICA's
Long-Term IDR. An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near
term unless AICA
makes significant progress in improving its market presence in
Hong Kong.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in the
local solvency
ratio to below 200% over an extended period. Financial leverage
rising above 28%
on a sustained basis may also be negative for the ratings. The
ratings may also
be downgraded if the parent company Ageas SA/NV's rating
(BBB+/Stable) is
downgraded or if Fitch views that the strategic importance of
AICA to the group
has diminished.
For additional details, see Fitch's commentaries dated 26 March
and 11 April
2013.
Contact:
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, are
