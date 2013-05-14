(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the
proposed AGL Capital Corporation's (AGL Capital) new $500
million issue of 4.40%
senior notes due June 1, 2043. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
AGL Capital's ratings are based on an unconditional guarantee by
its parent AGL
Resources Inc. (AGL).
Key Rating Drivers:
Diversified Utility Operations With Low Customer Growth:
AGL's 'BBB+' IDR and the Stable Outlook take into consideration
the low-risk
profile of AGL's diverse utility operations. AGL owns gas
distribution utilities
in seven states, all of which have full recovery of gas
commodity costs through
adjustment mechanisms. AGLC, AGL's second largest subsidiary by
rate base,
benefits from a volume-insensitive straight fixed-variable rate
design under
which the utility is not affected by weather fluctuations and/or
customer usage.
Virginia Natural Gas Co. (VNG) and Elizabethtown Gas Co. (EGC)
both have weather
normalization provisions and partial revenue decoupling. While
Nicor Gas' rates
are not fully decoupled, its most recent rate orders authorized
the recovery of
80% of fixed costs in the fixed customer charge. Fitch expects
AGL's core
natural gas utility operations to represent over 75% of
consolidated earnings.
However, this segment is expected to continue to experience low
growth in the
next few years due to low customer growth and lack of planned
rate case filings,
partially offset by a modest amount of infrastructure
investments in Georgia,
New Jersey and Virginia.
Unregulated Segments Continue to Face Challenges:
Results from AGL's wholesale and midstream businesses continue
to be challenged
by low volatility and the collapse of basis differentials in the
natural gas
markets. AGL's retail segment is pressured by competition and
minimal customer
growth especially in its largest service territory Georgia.
Margins are
contracted as a result of migrating to fixed-price plans for
residential and
commercial customers in response to competitions.
Consolidated Financial Profile:
AGL's leverage ratios will continue to be under pressure while
its interest
coverage ratios are expected to be relatively in line with its
'BBB+' rating.
Fitch expects AGL to produce on average, over the next three
years, debt to
operating EBITDA approximately 4.2x and consolidated funds from
operations (FFO)
to debt of approximately 19%. Its FFO interest coverage ratio
over the same
period is expected to average approximately 5.2x.
Rating Sensitivities:
Positive
--Unlikely absent improvement in leverage ratios.
Negative
--Debt-funded growth at non-regulated operations and
investments;
--Material expansion or shift in the mix of regulated and
unregulated
businesses;
--Negative developments in the regulatory supportiveness in
which AGL's
utilities operate.
