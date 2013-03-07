(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
expected rating to
Alicorp S.A.A.'s (Alicorp) proposed USD450 million, senior
unsecured notes due
2023. Proceeds from the debt issuance will be used to repay debt
and finance
capital expenses.
Fitch has also assigned the following ratings:
--Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Alicorp's investment-grade ratings reflect the company's strong
market position
in the Peruvian consumer products industry due to its leading
brands, broad
product portfolio and extensive distribution network. These
factors combine to
give the company strong competitive advantages and present
formidable barriers
to entry. The ratings also factor in Alicorp's solid capital
structure and cash
flow generation. A positive business environment, as well as a
growing middle
class in Peru, is expected to support the company's organic
growth. Alicorp is
part of the Romero Group, one of the largest economic groups in
Peru.
The ratings incorporate the company's exposure to commodity and
currency risks
and the spike in leverage due to the company's expansion
program. The company
recently closed two new debt-funded acquisitions in Peru and one
in Brazil which
will increase leverage to about 3x on a pro-forma basis.
Strong Market Position in Peru
Alicorp is a leading consumer products company in Peru with more
than 120 brands
under management. The company's Peruvian operations account for
82.3% of its
total revenues and 82.9% of its EBITDA as of Dec. 31, 2012. The
balance of
revenues and EBITDA are primarily generated in Ecuador (rated
'B-' by Fitch) and
Argentina ('CC'), countries with higher sovereign risk than
Peru.
In Peru, Alicorp has an extensive network of exclusive
distributors that is
customized to the specificities of the Peruvian market, which
relies on small
'Mom-and-Pop' type shops, because of the low penetration of
supermarkets. About
75% of the company's products reach the end consumer through
those small shops.
The company sells to the Mom-and-Pops through its exclusive
distributors (25% of
Alicorp's total sales) and wholesalers (50% of sales). Fitch
expects strong
medium-term fundamentals for organic growth in Peru. Sales will
be boosted by a
growing middle class with increased purchasing power. Increased
credit
availability is also spurring demand.
Expected Revenue Growth and High Margins
Alicorp's revenues are expected to grow at a pace higher than
the company's
historical CAGR average of 5.2% (2008-2012) during 2013. Growth
is due to an
aggressive expansion strategy and commodity-related price
increases. During
December 2012, the company started a new plant in Ecuador and in
Sept. 2012 it
acquired the Chilean company, Salmofood. As of Dec. 31, 2012,
Alicorp's total
revenues were PEN4,474 million (USD 1.7 billion), an increase of
5.1% compared
to 2011. During 2012, Alicorp generated PEN560 million (USD 213
million) of
EBITDA.
The company's EBITDA margins have fallen from 14.5% in 2010 to
13.0% in 2011 and
to 12.5% in 2012. Branded consumer products that command higher,
more stable
margins accounted for 59.0% of revenues and EBITDA in 2012.
Fitch expects that
EBITDA margins will gradually improve to 13%. Acquisition of
lower margin
businesses remains a risk that could prohibit an improvement in
margins.
Leverage Increase due to Acquisitions
During the past three years, Alicorp's leverage has remained
around 1.0x.
However, leverage has recently increased above this level, as a
result of new
acquisitions and the financing of related inventories. Pro forma
for the
transactions mentioned below, the company's leverage is more
than 3.0x.
During February 2013, Alicorp purchased for USD96 million a 100%
stake in
Pastificio Santa Amalia S.A., a Brazilian company that
manufactures pastas,
jelly, chocolate powder, cookies, panettones, sauces, among
others, and
distributes third-party personal care and home products. This
company has over
50 years of experience in the Brazilian market and is a leading
pasta player in
Brazil, and No.1 pasta player in the estate of Minas Gerais.
During January
2013, Alicorp completed the acquisition of the Peruvian consumer
products
company Industrias Teal (IT) for USD160 million. This
acquisition allows the
company to diversify its production into new categories
(confectionary,
chocolates and panettones) and consolidate its leadership in
pastas, cookies,
and flours in Peru. Alicorp also acquired Industria Nacional de
Conservas
Alimenticias S.A. (Incalsa) in Peru for USD23.5 million at the
end of 2012.
Incalsa mainly produces sauces for restaurants.
Fitch believes that Alicorp's strong business fundamentals and
growing EBITDA
should allow the company to quickly reduce its leverage ratios
to historical
levels. Nominal debt reduction is not anticipated, since free
cash flow is
expected to be negative in 2013 due to anticipated capital
expenditures of about
USD130 million.
Exposure to Commodity and Currency Risks
As of December 2012, about 55% of Alicorp's revenues are
generated by commodity
products such as flour, edible oils and animal nutrition. The
company's main raw
materials are also commodities such as wheat and soybean.
Although Alicorp is
the main importer of soybean oil and wheat in Peru, accounting
for 50% and 53%
of the total imports, respectively, its large scale and good
market position in
Peru do not provide full protection from commodity price
increases. The
reduction of profit margins in 2011 was indicative of the
company's inability to
quickly pass through prices increases for raw materials to the
end consumers.
About 53% of Alicorp's cost of goods sold and about 80% of its
debt are U.S.
dollar-denominated, while its operating income is almost
entirely in local
currencies. The company hedges up to 50% of its projected cash
flow net exposure
to foreign currency on a rolling basis. The debt currency
exposure, however,
remains almost entirely unhedged.
Strong Equity Holder
While Alicorp's credit quality does not benefit from explicit
guarantees, Fitch
considers it a positive that the company is part of The Romero
Group, one of the
largest economic groups in Peru. Grupo Romero has a presence
regionally
(Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia) and across 20 different
countries. The Romero
Group (excluding related companies: Credicorp and Subsidiaries)
reported sales
of USD4.8 billion and EBITDA of USD435 million in 2011.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Alicorp's ratings are not likely to be upgraded in the
short-to-medium term.
Considerations for a Positive Outlook would be additional
geographic
diversification in countries with similar or lower sovereign
risk than Peru.
Improvements in the company's margins in its existing markets
would also be
viewed favorably.
A negative rating action could be taken if leverage, as measured
by total
debt/EBITDA, increased and remained at a level of more than 1.5x
for a prolonged
period of time, due to operational deterioration, unexpectedly
high acquisition
activity, or large dividend distributions.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
