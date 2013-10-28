(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Altria
Group, Inc.'s (Altria) senior unsecured notes issuances. The
notes are being
issued in two tranches with $1.4 billion due in 2024 and $1.8
billion due in
2044. The Rating Outlook is Stable. At Sept. 30, 2013, Altria
had approximately
$14.9 billion of total debt.
The senior unsecured notes will rank equal to Altria's other
existing and future
senior unsecured indebtedness. The notes will be guaranteed by
Philip Morris USA
Inc. (PM USA), Altria's wholly owned subsidiary and subject to a
Change of
Control provision, whereby the company will be required to make
an offer to
purchase the notes at 101% plus accrued and unpaid interest upon
a change of
control and a downgrade below investment grade. Net proceeds
from the offering
will be used for general corporate purposes, including the
tender offer to
repurchase $2 billion of debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Superior Market Share Positions:
Altria's ratings are supported by the company's commanding
market share
positions in the U.S. tobacco industry. The company's PM USA
subsidiary has held
about 50% share of the total cigarette market for several years
while its
Marlboro brand currently has an estimated 43.6% market share.
Altria's U.S.
Smokeless Tobacco Company (USSTC) and PM USA smokeless tobacco
products have
roughly a 55% share of the smokeless market, driven by the two
large brands,
Copenhagen and Skoal.
Substantial Cash Flow Generation:
Altria's operations consistently generate large operating cash
flows. For the
LTM ended June 30, 2013, the company generated $4.6 billion of
cash from
operations, which is exceeding Fitch's expectations. Pricing and
cost management
continues to support Altria's healthy operating EBITDA margin,
which exceeds 40%
and drives its high operating cash flow to revenue ratio. Fitch
anticipates that
pricing and cost savings from the company's periodic
rationalization of
manufacturing, distribution and marketing footprint will
continue to support its
high margins.
Highly Stable Credit Measures:
Altria's leverage total debt-to-EBITDA was 1.97x for the LTM
ended June 30,
2013, which was slightly lower than Fitch had forecasted. The
company leverage
ratio has ranged from 1.8x-2.1x for the past three years. Gross
interest
coverage improved to 7.6x for the LTM ended June 30, 2013
compared to prior year
due to lower interest expense and higher earnings. Funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted leverage was 2.8x for the same period. These credit
measures are
adequate for the rating given the industry factors (discussed
below) and they
are expected to remain stable as debt levels are balanced with
EBITDA growth.
Fitch anticipates that any excess cash flow is likely to be
returned to
shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Significant Liquidity:
Altria has ample internally generated liquidity that Fitch
expects will be
maintained given the company's high levels of cash flow from
operations.
External liquidity is provided by the company's five-year
revolving credit
facility that expires June 2016. At Sept. 30, 2013, Altria had
$4.2 billion of
cash and full revolver availability of $3 billion. Tobacco firms
typically
accumulate cash throughout the year to make their annual Master
Settlement
Agreement (MSA). Altria made its $3.1 billion MSA payment on
April 15, 2013.
Significantly bolstering Altria's liquidity is the company's
26.8% share of
SABMiller plc., one of the world's largest brewers, currently
valued at more
than $20 billion.
Shareholders Prioritized:
Dividends for the LTM ended June 30, 2013 totaled $3.5 billion.
The company's
target dividend payout ratio of 80% is high, but typical for
U.S. tobacco firms.
In August, Altria's Board of Directors increased the $300
million share
repurchase program to $1 billion, of which $709 million remained
at the end of
the third quarter, accounting for repurchasing activities during
the year.
Industry Factors Limit Ratings:
Altria's ratings are lower than those of companies with similar
credit metrics,
largely due to industry factors of continued annual
mid-single-digit cigarette
volume declines; ongoing, albeit reduced, litigation risk; and
regulatory risk.
Recent budget proposals to increase excise taxes at the state
and federal
levels, if enacted, have the potential to reduce volume, and
decrease pricing
flexibility and operating income at least in the near term.
Recent Operating Performance and Debt levels:
For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2013, total revenues net
of excise taxes
increased 6.6% to $4.76 billion from the same period in 2012.
Net revenues for
smokeable products rose 4.6% to $4.1 billion due to increased
volume of 1.2% and
favorable pricing. Smokeless products net revenues jumped 9.8%
to $448 million.
Total operating income for the third quarter grew faster than
revenues at 8.3%.
As mentioned previously, Altria total debt was $14.9 billion at
Sept. 30, 2013,
rising $1 billion from the end of 2012, with debt leverage
remaining
commensurate with the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future development that may individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action:
--Deceleration of industry volume declines or volume growth;
--Continue moderation of litigation risk;
--Significant diversification; or
--Demonstrated commitment to more conservative financial
policies related to
dividends and share repurchases.
Future development that may individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
--Increased litigation risks similar to those experienced in
early 2000s, which
was marked by material adverse judgment(s), prompting renewed
legal scrutiny in
multiple jurisdictions;
--Significant increase of leverage due to (i) material declines
in EBITDA
resulting from volume and/or margin contraction, possibly due to
heightened
competition; (ii) a large debt-financed acquisition without
meaningful EBITDA
and cash flow contribution; (iii) a large debt-financed share
repurchase moving
leverage beyond the mid-2.0x.
Fitch currently rates Altria debt as follows:
Altria Group Inc. (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Guaranteed bank credit facility 'BBB+';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) 'F2.'
Philip Morris Capital Corp. (a wholly owned subsidiary of
Altria)
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
UST LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Altria)
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'.
