CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to America
Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (AMX; America Movil) EUR600 million
senior notes due
2018. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used for
general corporate
purposes including debt repayment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AMX's ratings reflect its diversified fixed and wireless
operations across Latin
America, multiple service platforms, large-scale, strong
financial profile
backed by stable free cash flow, ample financial flexibility,
and solid
liquidity. The ratings take into account Fitch's expectation
that AMX's net
leverage will remain within the company's long-term objectives
and should end
2014 close to 1.5x. Ratings are tempered by increasing
competitive pressures,
especially in Mexico due to the regulatory reform, as well as
price pressures in
voice services.
NET LEVERAGE EXPECTATION BELOW 1.5x:
The ratings reflect AMX's firm commitment to reduce net
debt-to-EBITDA to below
1.5x. Fitch expects AMX to keep financial discipline with
respect to uses of
cash flow until leverage decreases. Failure to achieve this due
to increasing
competition, or higher-than-expected cash outflows related to
acquisitions,
including the planned stake increase in Telekom Austria, would
pressure the
ratings.
For the 12 months ended March 31, 2014, America Movil's total
debt-to-EBITDA was
1.9x, while net-debt-to-EBITDA was approximately 1.6x. For the
same period,
total debt amounted to MXN481 billion (USD37 billion), of which
approximately
94% has a fixed rate. America Movil's currency risk exposure
strategy is to have
a net currency exposure to match the majority of its cash flow.
REGULATORY PRESSURES IN MEXICO:
Fitch believes that the competitive intensity will increase over
the medium- to
long-term for AMX's Mexican operation due to regulatory reform.
This could
pressure the company's operating margins. The company was
declared
'preponderant' in March 2014 and, as a result, will be subject
to unfavourable
measures, including reductions in interconnection rate and
roaming charges, as
well as the sharing of its infrastructure. However, the outright
negative impact
from the measures on the company's financial profile should not
be material
given the less than 2% proportion of its interconnection
revenues in Mexico out
of the total consolidated revenues, its entrenched market
position, as well as
its geographic diversification. The approval of the secondary
laws by congress
is still pending.
Stable Free Cash Flow:
Fitch forecasts AMX to continue its solid positive FCF
generation over the
medium term, underpinned by stable internal cash generation
which should fully
cover its capital expenditures of about USD10 billion per year.
Fitch also
believes pre-dividend FCF will be used to maintain a
conservative capital
structure with a modest shareholder return in the form of
dividends or share
buyback. The company is likely to continue some acquisitions
over the medium
term but Fitch does not expect them to be material enough in
size to impair the
credit profile. In 2013, the company's FCF amounted to about
USD2.4 billion
(MXN31 billion) after capex of USD9.1 billion (MXN118 billion)
and shareholder
distribution of USD6.7 billion (MXN86 billion).
Strong Liquidity:
AMX has historically maintained a strong liquidity position. As
of March 31,
2014, cash balances reached MXN40.7 billion and the company has
unused committed
credit facilities for USD4.1 billion (equivalent to
approximately MXN52 billion)
on top of cash from operations (CFO) over the past 12 months of
MXN176 billion.
The company's short-term debt was only MXN45 billion in the same
period. In
addition, the company's access to capital markets and extended
maturities
profile adds to financial flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITY
A positive rating action is unlikely given its increased
leverage compared to
the historical levels. A negative rating action can be triggered
if net leverage
increases to between 1.5x-2.0x on a sustained basis as a result
of operational
or strategic factors.
Fitch currently rates America Movil as follows:
America Movil
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Foreign currency IDR 'A';
--Senior notes issuances 'A';
--Subordinated notes issuances 'BBB+';
--Mexican national scale rating 'AAA(mex)';
--Certificados Bursatiles issuances 'AAA(mex)';
--UF30 million Chilean Notes Program, including Series A and D
issuances for a
combined amount of UF9 million, 'AA+(cl)'.
