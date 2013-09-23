(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an
international scale rating of 'A' and a national scale rating of
'AAA(mex)' to
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (AMX; America Movil) MXN15
billion senior notes
due 2018. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used for
general
corporate purposes including debt repayment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that net leverage will remain
within the
company's long-term objectives and should end 2014 below 1.5x.
There is still
uncertainty about the final outcome of AMX's tender offer for
Royal KPN N.V.
(KPN, 'BBB-', Stable Outlook), especially after the announcement
by the
Foundation that it would issue preferred shares that could
potentially block
AMX's tender offer. Assuming KPN is ultimately acquired by AMX
and the sale of
E-plus is successful, Fitch expects that the tender offer will
be funded in a
manner that will result in pro forma net debt-to-EBITDA
approaching 1.5x. Fitch
believes leverage ratios should not materially change under the
different
scenarios.
In Fitch's opinion, if AMX eventually succeeds in acquiring 100%
of KPN and if
the transfer of E-plus to Telefonica Deutschland for a 20.5%
stake in that
company plus EUR5 billion does not get the necessary regulatory
approvals, pro
forma leverage should be higher than 1.5x but should follow the
same declining
trend noted above. Fitch notes that in the case that KPN's
tender offer is not
successful, the proceeds from the hybrid issuance will be used
to pay senior
debt, resulting in lower leverage ratios given the equity credit
of the hybrid
securities.
NET LEVERAGE EXPECTATION BELOW 1.5x BY 2014:
Fitch incorporates in its ratings AMX's firm commitment to
reduce net
debt-to-EBITDA to below 1.5x by the end of 2014. Failure to
achieve this would
pressure the ratings and is likely to result in a one-notch
downgrade. The
entrance of new telecommunications law in Mexico and KPN's
operating performance
if the acquisition succeeds could pressure cash flow generation,
hindering AMX's
ability to reduce leverage. Fitch expects AMX to keep financial
discipline with
respect to uses of cash flow until leverage decreases.
AMX's ratings consider its diversified fixed and wireless
operations across
Latin America, multiple service platforms, large scale, strong
free cash flow,
ample financial flexibility, solid liquidity and sound financial
profile. The
ratings also take into account Fitch's expectation that
management will maintain
a relatively conservative financial profile over the long term.
A strong
competitive environment underpinned by increasing regulation in
Mexico and
Colombia as well as declining prices in voice services temper
the ratings.
In Fitch's view, if the KPN acquisition is successful it will
improve AMX's
diversification of cash flows, currency, and political and
regulatory risks
among others. On a pro forma basis assuming KPN (excluding
E-plus) is
consolidated into AMX for the 12 months ended June 30, 2013 the
biggest
contributors to EBITDA generation should be Mexico with 39%,
Netherlands 17%,
Brasil 15% and Colombia 11%. While this should be positive to
diversification,
Fitch is concerned with future development of the Mexican and
Dutch operations.
However, Fitch notes that recent positive trends in Brasil could
temper weak
results in Mexico and the Netherlands somewhat if they occur.
REGULATORY PRESSURES IN MEXICO
The upcoming telecommunications law in Mexico is expected to be
enforced during
this year once the secondary laws are passed by congress. While
the final
outcome and effects on AMX are still uncertain, Fitch will
expect the outcome of
the secondary laws to put some pressure on Mexican operating
results. Regulatory
issues in Colombia are expected to have a slight negative impact
on America
Movil's operating results. Impact on Colombian operating results
should be
minimal due to the recent enforcement of asymmetric rates as
interconnection
revenues are low. In addition, the exclusion from the AWS band
auction and
allowing AMX to participate only in the 2.5Ghz band should have
a minimal effect
on capex given the actual tower coverage in Colombia.
Historically AMX has maintained a strong liquidity position. As
of June 30,
2013, cash balances reached MXN31.6 billion and the company has
unused committed
credit facilities for USD4.1 billion (equivalent to
approximately MXN52 billion)
on top of cash from operations (CFO) over the past 12 months of
MXN147 billion.
This adequately compares with maturities for the next three
years of MXN106.8
billion. In addition, the company's access to capital markets
and extended
maturity profile adds to financial flexibility.
Free cash flow from AMX existing operations is expected to
remain solid over the
medium term, underpinned by stable capital expenditures in the
next few years of
approximately USD10 billion. Fitch believes cash flow from
operations will be
used to maintain a conservative capital structure and to return
excess cash
flow, in the absence of acquisitions, to shareholders in the
form of dividends
or share buybacks.
For the 12 months ended June 30, 2013, America Movil's total
debt-to-EBITDA was
1.8x, while net debt-to-EBITDA was approximately 1.7x. For this
same period,
total debt amounted to MXN459 billion (USD34.8 billion), of
which 91% is issued
in the international and domestic capital markets and
approximately 90% has a
fixed rate. America Movil's currency risk exposure strategy is
to have a net
currency exposure to match the majority of its cash flow.
RATING SENSITIVITY
A positive rating action is unlikely given actual leverage
levels, which are
high compared to historical levels. A negative rating action can
be triggered if
net leverage increases between 1.5x-2.0x on a sustained basis as
a result of
operational or strategic factors.
Fitch currently rates America Movil as follows:
America Movil
--Local currency IDR 'A';
--Foreign currency IDR 'A';
--Senior notes issuances 'A';
--Subordinated notes issuances 'BBB+';
--Mexican national scale rating 'AAA(mex)';
--Certificados Bursatiles issuances 'AAA(mex)';
--UF30 million Chilean Notes Program, including Series A and D
issuances for a
combined amount of UF9 million, 'AA+(cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
+52-81-8399-9100,
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
