(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an 'A'
rating to America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (AMX) USD750 million
floating-rate
senior notes (FRN) due 2016. The FRN will be an unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligation and will pay quarterly interest at the rate of
three-month LIBOR plus
100 basis points. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be
used for general
corporate uses, including the repayment of MXN-denominated debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AMX's ratings incorporate its diversified fixed and wireless
operations across
Latin America, multiple service platforms, large scale, strong
free cash flow,
ample financial flexibility, solid liquidity and sound financial
profile. The
ratings take into account Fitch's expectation that management
will maintain a
relatively conservative financial profile over the long term. A
strong
competitive environment underpinned by increasing regulation in
Mexico and
Colombia, as well as declining prices in voice services, temper
the ratings.
AMX's ratings reflect Fitch view that net leverage will remain
within the
company's long-term strategy and should finish 2014 below 1.5x.
There is still
uncertainty about the final outcome of AMX's tender offer for
Royal KPN N.V.
(KPN, rated 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch), especially
after the
announcement by the Foundation to exercise preferred shares that
could
potentially block AMX's tender offer. Assuming KPN is ultimately
acquired by AMX
and the sale of E-plus is successful, Fitch expects that the
tender offer will
be funded in a manner that will result in pro forma net
debt-to-EBITDA
approaching 1.5x. Fitch believes leverage ratios should not
change materially
under the different scenarios.
In Fitch's opinion, if AMX eventually succeeds in acquiring 100%
of KPN and if
the transfer of E-plus to Telefonica Deutschland for a 20.5%
stake in that
company plus EUR5 billion does not get the necessary regulatory
approvals, pro
forma leverage should be higher than 1.5x but should follow the
same declining
trend. Fitch notes that if KPN's tender offer is not successful,
the proceeds
from the recently placed hybrid issuance will be used to pay
senior debt,
resulting in lower leverage ratios given the equity credit of
the hybrid
securities.
NET LEVERAGE EXPECTATION BELOW 1.5X BY 2014:
Fitch incorporates in its ratings AMX's firm commitment to
reduce net
debt-to-EBITDA to below 1.5x by the end of 2014. Failure to
achieve this should
pressure the ratings and is likely to result in a one-notch
downgrade. The
enactment of a new telecommunications law in Mexico and KPN's
operating
performance, if the KPN acquisition succeeds, could pressure
cash flow
generation hindering AMX's ability to reduce leverage. Fitch
expects AMX to keep
financial discipline with respect to uses of cash flow until
leverage decreases.
In Fitch's view, if the KPN acquisition is successful it will
improve AMX's
diversification of cash flows, along with currency, political
and regulatory
risks, among others. On a pro forma basis assuming KPN
(excluding E-plus) is
consolidated into AMX, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2013 the
biggest
contributors to EBITDA generation should be Mexico with 39%,
Netherlands 17%,
Brasil 15, and Colombia 11%. While this should be positive,
Fitch is concerned
with future development of the Mexican and Dutch operations.
However, Fitch
notes that recent positive trends in Brasil could somewhat
temper weak results
in Mexico and the Netherlands if they occur.
REGULATORY PRESSURES IN MEXICO
The upcoming telecommunications law in Mexico is expected to be
enforced during
this year once the secondary laws are passed by congress. While
the final
outcome and effects on AMX are still uncertain, Fitch expects
the outcome of the
secondary laws to put some pressure on the Mexican operating
results. Regulatory
issues in Colombia are expected by Fitch to have a slightly
negative impact on
America Movil's operating results. The impact on Colombian
operating results
should be minimal due to the recent enforcement of asymmetric
rates, as
interconnection revenues are low. In addition, the exclusion
from the AWS band
auction and allowing AMX to participate only in the 2.5Ghz band
should have a
minimal effect on capex given the actual tower coverage in
Colombia.
Historically AMX has maintained a strong liquidity position. As
of June 30,
2013, cash balances reached MXN31.6 billion and the company has
unused committed
credit facilities for USD4.1 billion (equivalent to
approximately MXN52 billion)
on top of cash from operations (CFO) over the past 12 months of
MXN147 billion.
This adequately covers maturities for the next three years of
MXN106.8 billion.
In addition, the company's access to capital markets and
extended maturity
profile adds to financial flexibility.
AMX's free cash flow from existing operations is expected to
remain solid over
the medium term, supported by stable capital expenditures in the
next few years
of approximately USD10 billion. Fitch believes cash flow from
operations will be
used to maintain a conservative capital structure and to return
excess cash
flow, in the absence of acquisitions, to shareholders in the
form of dividends
or share buybacks.
For the 12 months ended June 30, 2013, America Movil's total
debt to EBITDA was
1.8x, while net debt to EBITDA approximated 1.7x. For this same
period, total
debt amounted to MXN459 billion (USD34.8 billion), of which 91%
is debt issued
in the international and domestic capital markets and
approximately 90% has a
fixed rate. America Movil's currency risk exposure strategy is
to have a net
currency exposure to match the majority of its cash flow.
RATING SENSITIVITY
A positive rating action is unlikely given the actual leverage
levels, which are
high compared to historical levels. A negative rating action can
be triggered if
net leverage increases between 1.5x-2.0x on a sustained basis
due to operational
or strategic factors.
Fitch rates AMX as follows:
--Local currency IDR 'A';
--Foreign currency IDR 'A';
--Senior notes issuances 'A';
--Subordinated hybrid securities 'BBB+';
--Mexican national scale rating 'AAA(mex)';
--Certificados Burstiles issuances with ticker symbols AMX 10,
AMX 10-2 and AMX
10U 'AAA(mex)';
--AMX senior notes 1122 due 2022 'A' and 'AAA(mex);
--30 million UF-denominated Chilean Notes Program, including
Series A and D
issuances for a combined amount of UF9 million, 'AA+(cl)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
+52-81-8399-9100,
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 5, 2013;
--'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011;
--Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling',
Jan. 25, 2013;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (Fitch's Approach to
Rating Entities
Within a Corporate Group Structure)', Aug. 8, 2012;
--Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', Dec. 13, 2012;
--'Rating Telecoms Companies', Aug. 9, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Fitchâ€™s Approach to
Rating Entities within
a Corporate Group Structure
here
Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.