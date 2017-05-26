(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to the $100
million, senior guaranteed notes, series E private placement due
May 23, 2029
issued by American Assets Trust, L.P., the operating partnership
of American
Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT). A full list of Fitch's current
ratings for AAT
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Stable Outlook are based on AAT's credit
strengths, which include
a portfolio focus on high barrier-to-entry U.S. West Coast
markets that Fitch
expects will result in growing cash flow in excess of fixed
charges. Other
strengths include appropriate leverage for the 'BBB' rating
achieved through
organic de-levering, good unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt, and a
long management track record.
While most REITs tend to eschew property type diversification,
AAT has
aggregated a portfolio of retail, office, multifamily and mixed
use assets in
markets that have historically demonstrated strong
property-level fundamentals.
Further, AAT's retail and office segments have outperformed the
company's public
office and retail REIT peers due to sustained demand for AAT's
properties,
combined with limited supply.
Credit concerns include the company's exposure to
below-investment grade and
unrated tenants, including the largest retail tenant, Kmart,
which represented
6.6% of retail rent and 2.8% of total rent in 1Q2017.
High Barrier-to-Entry West Coast Focus: At March 31, 2017, AAT's
portfolio
included 104 retail buildings (11 properties) totalling 3.1
million square feet,
28 office buildings (seven properties) totalling 2.7 million
square feet as well
as 1,579 multifamily units (seven properties) and Waikiki Beach
Walk, a
retail/hotel mixed-use property in Honolulu. The company's core
markets include
Southern California (32% of 1Q2017 cash NOI), Hawaii (21%),
Northern California
(17%), Oregon (13%) and Washington (9%). Fitch has a more
favorable view of
companies that own properties in high-barrier-entry markets such
as San
Francisco than in other markets, due to consistently strong
asset liquidity and
leveragability.
Growing Fixed Charge Coverage: Fitch projects that fixed-charge
coverage will
sustain in the 2.5x to 3.0x range over the next several years as
AAT continues
to refinance higher coupon debt with lower cost unsecured notes.
Other drivers
of improving fixed charge coverage should be positive releasing
spreads that
should drive same-store NOI growth and the lease up of
in-process development.
Appropriate Leverage: AAT's leverage for the quarter ending
March 31, 2017 was
5.8x, an improvement compared to 6.5x and 6.6x for the years
ended Dec. 31, 2015
and 2014, respectively. Fitch expects leverage to sustain around
6.0x over the
next 12 to 24 months, primarily due to organic EBITDA growth and
cash flow from
development, as opposed to via de-levering equity offerings.
This level is
appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. In Fitch's stress case,
leverage would be in
the 6.5 to 7.0x range, which would be on the weaker end for a
'BBB' rating, and
could result in negative rating action. Reported metrics may be
weaker due to
the timing effects of acquisitions, dispositions and debt
issuance.
Transition to Unsecured Funding Profile: As of March 31, 2017,
the company's
implied value of unencumbered assets (defined as unencumbered
NOI divided by a
stressed 8% capitalization rate) covered net unsecured debt by
2.6x. Fitch
projects that unencumbered asset coverage should remain in the
2.5x to 3.0x
range through 2018, which is strong for the rating.
A meaningful portion of the unencumbered properties (including
Waikele) are
subject to a tax protection agreement that may limit the
company's willingness
and/or ability to sell certain assets. As such, realizing value
from these
properties may be limited to the mortgage market.
Long Management Track Record and Development Discipline: The
company's CEO and
Chairman founded the company's predecessor, American Assets,
Inc. in 1967, and
the company's Chief Financial Officer has been with the company
and its
predecessor since 1998.
AAT has successfully overseen development and re-development
projects over the
past several years including the redevelopments of Del Monte
Center in Monterrey
and Carmel Mountain Plaza in San Diego, and the development of
Waikiki Beach
Walk in Honolulu. As of March 31, 2017, the development pipeline
included one
in-process development (the Torrey Point office project in San
Diego, which took
17 years to obtain entitlements and permits for construction)
and four pipeline
projects. Cost-to-complete development totalled $21.6 million as
of March 31,
2017, representing only 1% of undepreciated assets.
Property Type Diversification: AAT's portfolio strategy runs
counter to those of
the largest REITs in all major sectors that have eschewed
property type
diversification in the name of specialization. The argument in
favor of focused
REITs is predicated on the view that specialization provides
opportunities for
operational outperformance and that optimal portfolio
allocations and
diversification can be achieved more efficiently at the
shareholder's portfolio
level.
Significant Lease Expirations Through 2018: Including expiring
leases and leases
with tenant renewal options, AAT has approximately 30% of its
annualized base
rent expiring between now and the end of 2018 including over one
third of its
retail square footage. The majority of the 2017-2018 lease
expirations are in
the retail and office sectors, which historically have had
renewal rates in the
low 90% range and low 80% range, respectively, mitigating
renewal risk.
Exposure to Select Weak Credit Tenants: AAT is materially
exposed to below
investment grade rated and unrated tenants, and its largest
tenant was
salesforce.com, representing 7.9% of 1Q2017 annualized base
rent. Salesforce.com
has a growing presence in San Francisco, and Fitch expects it
will to continue
leasing at AAT's The Landmark at One Market with significant
rent bumps on
upcoming lease expirations. The largest retail tenant, Kmart
Corporation (rated
'CC' by Fitch), represented 2.8% of total rent in 1Q2017, and
the top 10 retail
and office tenants represented 10.8% and 22.8% of annualized
based rent,
respectively.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The rating and Stable Outlook are based on AAT's credit
strengths, which include
a portfolio focus on high barrier-to-entry U.S. West Coast
markets that Fitch
expects will result in growing cash flow in excess of fixed
charges, appropriate
leverage for the 'BBB' rating achieved through organic
de-levering, good
unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt, and a long
management track
record.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for AAT include:
--3% same-store NOI growth through 2018;
--G&A to maintain historical margins relative to total
revenues;
--Development expenditures of approximately $30 million in
2017-2018 annually
with development yields ranging from 6.75% to 8.75%;
--No acquisitions or dispositions;
--Secured debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured
bonds;
--Recurring capital expenditures to remain around 20% of
recurring operating
EBITDA through 2018;
--No equity issuance and an AFFO payout ratio of approximately
75% through 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Continued access to the unsecured debt markets, in particular
execution of
public unsecured debt offerings;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.5x for
several quarters
(leverage was 5.8x for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, and
Fitch expects it
will sustain around 6.0x over the next 12 - 24 months);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x for several
quarters.
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x for several
quarters.
LIQUIDITY
AAT's organic liquidity is moderate as its AFFO payout ratio was
74.3% in 2016,
compared to 73.8% in 2015 and 74.7% in 2014. This payout ratio
is consistent
with the broader equity REIT universe. Based on the current
payout ratio, AAT
retains approximately $20 million annually in organic liquidity.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates American Assets Trust as follows:
American Assets Trust, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
American Assets Trust, L.P.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--$250 million unsecured credit facility 'BBB';
--$100 million unsecured term loan A 'BBB';
--$100 million unsecured term loan B 'BBB';
--$50 million unsecured term loan C 'BBB';
--$600 million unsecured notes 'BBB';
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' rating to AAT's $100 million,
senior guaranteed
notes, series E private placement due May 23, 2029.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 6, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Financial statement
adjustments that
depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statements of
the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $20 million of cash for working capital
purposes, which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
