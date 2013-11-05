(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'B/RR5' to American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.'s (AAM) proposed $200 million in senior unsecured notes due 2019. AAM is the principal operating subsidiary of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL). Fitch's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for both AXL and AAM is 'B+' and the Rating Outlook for both is Positive. The proposed notes will be guaranteed by AXL, as well as each of its subsidiaries that also guarantee AAM's 6.25% senior unsecured notes and certain future subsidiaries of the company. If the notes are rated investment grade by certain rating agencies, AAM may request to have the guarantees released. The company intends to use proceeds from the new notes to redeem the remaining amount outstanding on its 9.25% senior secured notes due 2017. In September 2013, AAM amended its secured credit facility. As part of the amendment, the company added a $150 million Term Loan A to the facility, proceeds of which were used to redeem a portion of the 9.25% secured notes. Following the redemption, as of Nov. 1, 2013, $190 million in principal amount of the 9.25% notes remained outstanding. Proceeds from the proposed notes issuance will allow AAM to redeem in full the remaining amount of 9.25% secured notes, reducing the amount of secured debt in the company's capital structure and likely reducing interest expense, as well. After all of the 9.25% notes have been redeemed, the company will have no significant debt maturing before September 2018, when the majority of Term Loan A comes due. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings and Positive Outlook for AXL and AAM continue to be supported by Fitch's expectation that the company's credit profile will strengthen over the intermediate term. AXL continues to benefit from strong light truck production at General Motors Company (GM) and Chrysler Group LLC (Chrysler), and its margins are rising back toward recent historical levels, which were among the strongest in the U.S. auto supply industry. Over the past 18 months, the company has dealt with several challenges, including production inefficiencies tied to certain new-product programs, as well as incremental costs related to the closure of two of the company's manufacturing complexes. The recovery rating of 'RR5' on the proposed notes reflects the substantial amount of secured debt in the company's capital structure, which Fitch estimates would lead to recovery prospects in the 10% to 30% range for the notes in a distressed scenario. In November 2013, AXL lowered its three-year backlog of new business estimate to $1 billion from $1.25 billion. The reduction was due to customer actions that re-timed a portion of one program and reduced the planned requirements for another one. About two-thirds of the remaining backlog pertains to passenger car and crossover programs, and about two-thirds of the current estimate relates to programs sourced from AXL's plants outside the U.S. Overall, Fitch views this increasing diversification of AXL's book of business as a credit positive, as it will reduce the company's heavy exposure to U.S. light truck production and lessen its reliance on GM for the majority of its revenue. By 2015, AXL expects that about half of its revenue will be derived from non-GM programs. Despite this increasing diversification, AXL's credit profile still faces some near-term risk from the company's very heavy exposure to GM's light truck platform, although the company's progress in reducing its cost base places it in a better position today to withstand any potential future downturn. Also, with the recent redesign of GM's full-size pickups and the upcoming introduction of GM's redesigned full-size SUVs, demand for that platform is likely to remain elevated over the medium term. In addition to platform exposure, the large number of new programs coming on-line in the near term also poses a risk to AXL's credit profile, as it raises the potential for production issues that could lead to temporary inefficiencies and increased costs. Fitch notes that AXL's margins have been pressured by startup issues on several programs over the past year. AXL's leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) declined during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013, to 4.2x from 4.7x in the year-earlier period. Fitch-calculated EBITDA over the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013 rose to $373 million from $336 million, while debt was roughly flat at $1.6 billion. Fitch expects leverage to decline further over the intermediate term as EBITDA grows on higher business levels and somewhat stronger margins and the company looks for opportunities to reduce its debt. Fitch expects leverage to trend down toward the mid-3x range by year-end 2013 and potentially below 3x by the end of 2014. Free cash flow (FCF; calculated as net cash from operations less gross capital expenditures) in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013, was a use of $119 million, pressured by several non-recurring items. Going forward, Fitch expects FCF to improve as new product programs gain traction and as capital spending declines to more typical levels. Also, following $225 million in pension contributions in 2012, AXL is not expected to have any meaningful required pension contributions for the next several years, which will further bolster FCF. For 2013, above-normal capital spending is likely to keep full-year FCF modestly negative, but Fitch expects it to grow and turn positive in 2014 on higher production, improved margins and lower capital spending. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Continued progress in diversifying the company's revenue base; --Sustained positive FCF generation; --A decline in leverage to the mid-3x range; --Sustained EBITDA margins of 12% or higher. Negative: The current Rating Outlook is Positive. As a result, Fitch does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, leading to a rating downgrade. 