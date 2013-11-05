(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'B/RR5' to
American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.'s (AAM) proposed $200
million in senior
unsecured notes due 2019. AAM is the principal operating
subsidiary of American
Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL). Fitch's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
for both AXL and AAM is 'B+' and the Rating Outlook for both is
Positive.
The proposed notes will be guaranteed by AXL, as well as each of
its
subsidiaries that also guarantee AAM's 6.25% senior unsecured
notes and certain
future subsidiaries of the company. If the notes are rated
investment grade by
certain rating agencies, AAM may request to have the guarantees
released. The
company intends to use proceeds from the new notes to redeem the
remaining
amount outstanding on its 9.25% senior secured notes due 2017.
In September 2013, AAM amended its secured credit facility. As
part of the
amendment, the company added a $150 million Term Loan A to the
facility,
proceeds of which were used to redeem a portion of the 9.25%
secured notes.
Following the redemption, as of Nov. 1, 2013, $190 million in
principal amount
of the 9.25% notes remained outstanding. Proceeds from the
proposed notes
issuance will allow AAM to redeem in full the remaining amount
of 9.25% secured
notes, reducing the amount of secured debt in the company's
capital structure
and likely reducing interest expense, as well. After all of the
9.25% notes have
been redeemed, the company will have no significant debt
maturing before
September 2018, when the majority of Term Loan A comes due.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Positive Outlook for AXL and AAM continue to be
supported by
Fitch's expectation that the company's credit profile will
strengthen over the
intermediate term. AXL continues to benefit from strong light
truck production
at General Motors Company (GM) and Chrysler Group LLC
(Chrysler), and its
margins are rising back toward recent historical levels, which
were among the
strongest in the U.S. auto supply industry. Over the past 18
months, the company
has dealt with several challenges, including production
inefficiencies tied to
certain new-product programs, as well as incremental costs
related to the
closure of two of the company's manufacturing complexes. The
recovery rating of
'RR5' on the proposed notes reflects the substantial amount of
secured debt in
the company's capital structure, which Fitch estimates would
lead to recovery
prospects in the 10% to 30% range for the notes in a distressed
scenario.
In November 2013, AXL lowered its three-year backlog of new
business estimate to
$1 billion from $1.25 billion. The reduction was due to customer
actions that
re-timed a portion of one program and reduced the planned
requirements for
another one. About two-thirds of the remaining backlog pertains
to passenger car
and crossover programs, and about two-thirds of the current
estimate relates to
programs sourced from AXL's plants outside the U.S. Overall,
Fitch views this
increasing diversification of AXL's book of business as a credit
positive, as it
will reduce the company's heavy exposure to U.S. light truck
production and
lessen its reliance on GM for the majority of its revenue. By
2015, AXL expects
that about half of its revenue will be derived from non-GM
programs.
Despite this increasing diversification, AXL's credit profile
still faces some
near-term risk from the company's very heavy exposure to GM's
light truck
platform, although the company's progress in reducing its cost
base places it in
a better position today to withstand any potential future
downturn. Also, with
the recent redesign of GM's full-size pickups and the upcoming
introduction of
GM's redesigned full-size SUVs, demand for that platform is
likely to remain
elevated over the medium term. In addition to platform exposure,
the large
number of new programs coming on-line in the near term also
poses a risk to
AXL's credit profile, as it raises the potential for production
issues that
could lead to temporary inefficiencies and increased costs.
Fitch notes that
AXL's margins have been pressured by startup issues on several
programs over the
past year.
AXL's leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) declined during
the 12 months
ended Sept. 30, 2013, to 4.2x from 4.7x in the year-earlier
period.
Fitch-calculated EBITDA over the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013
rose to $373
million from $336 million, while debt was roughly flat at $1.6
billion. Fitch
expects leverage to decline further over the intermediate term
as EBITDA grows
on higher business levels and somewhat stronger margins and the
company looks
for opportunities to reduce its debt. Fitch expects leverage to
trend down
toward the mid-3x range by year-end 2013 and potentially below
3x by the end of
2014.
Free cash flow (FCF; calculated as net cash from operations less
gross capital
expenditures) in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013, was a use
of $119 million,
pressured by several non-recurring items. Going forward, Fitch
expects FCF to
improve as new product programs gain traction and as capital
spending declines
to more typical levels. Also, following $225 million in pension
contributions in
2012, AXL is not expected to have any meaningful required
pension contributions
for the next several years, which will further bolster FCF. For
2013,
above-normal capital spending is likely to keep full-year FCF
modestly negative,
but Fitch expects it to grow and turn positive in 2014 on higher
production,
improved margins and lower capital spending.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Continued progress in diversifying the company's revenue base;
--Sustained positive FCF generation;
--A decline in leverage to the mid-3x range;
--Sustained EBITDA margins of 12% or higher.
Negative: The current Rating Outlook is Positive. As a result,
Fitch does not
currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood,
individually or
collectively, leading to a rating downgrade. However, the
following developments
could lead Fitch to revise the Rating Outlook to Stable or
Negative, or
downgrade the ratings:
--Significant production inefficiencies and cash burn tied to
the start-up of
new programs;
--Lack of progress on meaningful leverage reduction;
--A shift in management's plans to strengthen the company's
credit profile;
--An unexpected prolonged disruption in the production of GM's
full-size pickups
and SUVs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark A. Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (Aug. 5, 2013);
-- Evaluating Corporate Governance (Dec. 12, 2012);
-- Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
(Nov. 13, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.