(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to American
Tower Corporation's (AMT) offering of $750 million senior
unsecured notes due
2027. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay
existing debt,
including debt under its 2013 and 2014 revolving credit
facilities. Proceeds may
also be used for general corporate purposes.
As of March 31, 2017, pro forma outstanding borrowings on AMT's
RCFs totalled
approximately $2.9 billion. The pro forma amount reflects the
net repayment of
approximately $95 million on is 2013 credit facility subsequent
to the end of
the first quarter of 2017.
AMT currently has a Fitch Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'
with a Stable
Rating Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong FCF and Margins: AMT's ratings are supported by the
financial flexibility
provided by its strong FCF and its high EBITDA margin, which has
been
consistently around 60% in recent years. The tower business
model translates
into strong, sustainable operating performance and FCF growth,
aided by the
company's significant scale and the favorable demand
characteristics for
wireless services (particularly data).
Stable Growth Model: AMT is expected to continue to post strong
FCF, generate
mid- to high-single-digit organic growth and maintain relatively
stable margins.
Tower revenues are predictable, and growth is provided by
contractual escalators
embodied in long-term lease contracts and there are strong
prospects for
additional business. The tower industry is benefiting from
wireless carriers
continued investment in their fourth generation (4G) networks to
meet rapidly
growing demand for mobile broadband services.
Stable Outlook: At March 31, 2017, net leverage was 5.0x, and
Fitch expects
AMT's net leverage to decline slightly to under 5.0x at the end
of 2017.
Leverage has gradually declined following AMT's acquisitions
over the last
couple of years, including the acquisition of the rights to
towers and outright
purchases of towers from Verizon Communications Inc. in 2015.
Consolidation Risk Manageable: Fitch believes U.S. wireless
consolidation, if it
were to occur, would not have a material effect on AMT's
operations. Revenue
growth from continued lease activity and contractual escalators
in the U.S
market would more than offset the relatively modest losses
occurring over time
due to consolidation.
International Exposure: Similar wireless service demand trends
are occurring
internationally, with wireless data services at an earlier stage
of development
than in the U.S. Excluding pass-through revenues, the company's
international
operations generated approximately 34% of total property
revenues in the first
quarter of 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--In 2017, consolidated revenue grows to approximately $6.6
billion, based on
expectations for property revenue to be near the mid-point of
company guidance
of $6.5 billion. In 2018 and thereafter, Fitch assumes revenue
grows in the
4%-5% range due to contractual escalators and new-business
growth.
--EBITDA margins decline slightly in 2017 due to the lower
margins associated
with acquired properties but increase moderately thereafter as
additional
tenants are added to towers.
--Capital spending of approximately $850 million in 2017.
--Moderate stock repurchases as net leverage under 5x is
reached, with further
deleveraging arising from EBITDA growth (rather than debt
repayment).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: At the current 'BBB' level, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
near-term developments that could lead to an upgrade of the
rating.
Negative: A negative rating action could occur if operating
performance falls
short of expectations of at least mid-single-digit organic
growth combined with
margin pressure, or if a significant transaction, or share
repurchases, results
in expectations for net leverage sustained above 5x for longer
than an 18-24
month period.
LIQUIDITY
In Fitch's opinion, AMT has a strong liquidity position
supported by its FCF,
cash on hand and availability on its revolving credit
facilities. Operationally,
cash flow generation should remain strong. For 2016, FCF (cash
provided by
operating activities less capital spending and dividends) was
approximately $1
billion. As of March 31, 2017, cash approximated $713 million
and unused
revolver capacity was approximately $1.77 billion. Of the cash
balance,
approximately $564 million was held by foreign subsidiaries.
AMT has two revolving credit facilities: a $2 billion,
multi-currency facility
due in January 2022 (the 2014 RCF) and a $2.75 billion revolving
credit facility
due in June 2020 (the 2013 RCF). The principal financial
covenants limited total
debt/adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the agreements) to no more
than 6.0x (up to
7.0x for specified time periods following a qualified
acquisition). The
covenants limit senior secured debt/adjusted EBITDA to 3.0x for
the company and
its subsidiaries. If debt ratings are below a specified level at
the end of any
fiscal quarter, the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to interest expense
must be no less
than 2.5x for as long as the ratings are below the specified
level.
There are no material maturities in 2017, and approximately $1.5
billion matures
in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0581
Date of relevant committee: April 13, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected mandatory convertible preferred stock
is given 100%
equity credit.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001