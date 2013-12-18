Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to the class A notes of AMMC CLO XIV,
Limited (AMMC XIV):
--$240,000,000 class A delayed draw notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Enhancement: Fitch's credit analysis of the notes focused on portfolio
stresses at the first class A advance and an indicative portfolio provided by
The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS), as arranger. Following the class A initial
advance, credit enhancement for the notes may range between 15% and 85.7%,
dependent upon the portfolio's size, credit quality, asset security, average
spread, and diversity. The corresponding credit enhancement levels for the
portfolios that Fitch stressed are sufficient to protect against portfolio
default and recovery rate projections in the 'Asf' stress scenarios.
Portfolio Parameters: The portfolio will be actively managed and bound by
collateral quality and concentration limitations addressing various asset
characteristics. The concentration limitations presented for this facility are
generally within the range of limits set in the majority of recent CLOs. Fitch
addressed the impact of the most prominent risk-presenting concentration
allowances in its analysis while also considering the minimum levels of credit
enhancement required to support the class A notes at interim stages in the
ramp-up period. Additionally, a majority of the class A noteholders maintain the
right to refuse advances for the purchase of new collateral.
'B+/B' Asset Quality: The average credit quality of the indicative portfolio is
'B+/B', which is comparable to recent CLOs. Issuers rated in the 'B' rating
category denote a relatively weak credit quality. However, in Fitch's opinion,
the class A notes are unlikely to be affected by the foreseeable level of
defaults.
Facility Termination Features: The class A delayed draw notes are expected to be
repaid from a future securitization event. Principal prepayment features for the
class A notes include optional termination provisions at the direction of the
equity holders at any time along with optional termination provisions for the
class A noteholders at any time after 270 days.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
AMMC XIV is a term facility to fund purchases of broadly syndicated loans. The
facility is structured like a CLO, with similar investment parameters. Fitch
expects the class A notes to be repaid via a securitization event within one
year of closing.
The facility closed on Dec. 17, 2013 with an initial investment of $30 million
from the equity holders and a class A delayed draw note outstanding balance of
$0. The class A notes have sole discretion to advance funds in minimum $5
million increments, with total advances capped at $240 million. The
overcollateralization ratio test of 112.6% must be satisfied prior to any
advance. Credit enhancement for class A will vary between 85.7% and 15% as
additional advances are made. Minimum credit enhancement requirements vary
depending on predefined diversity, weighted average spread, weighted average
recovery, and weighted average rating factor limitations for the portfolio.
AMMC XIV has a maximum two-year ramp-up period and allows discretionary sales or
sales of credit risk obligations at any time so long as the advance rate test is
satisfied and the eligibility criteria are met. The facility features portfolio
concentration limitations that are generally consistent with recent CLO
issuance.
The class A notes have been assigned a Stable Outlook based on Fitch's
expectation of steady performance through anticipated levels of default and the
various forms of credit enhancement available to the notes.
The transaction will be managed by American Money Management Corporation (AMMC).
As part of its analysis, Fitch's Funds and Asset Manager Ratings group (FAM)
evaluated AMMC and determined its capabilities satisfactory in the context of
the rating assigned to this transaction and the investment parameters that
govern AMMC's activities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's standard sensitivities as described in its 'Global Rating Criteria for
Corporate CDOs' are not applicable to this type of facility, so additional
sensitivities were applied. To supplement the analysis of the indicative class A
advance portfolio, Fitch ran sensitivities considering permissible portfolio
parameters and assuming a securitization event does not occur. The rating
sensitivity analyses were based on a Fitch stressed portfolio assuming credit
enhancement levels of 35% and 20% for portfolio sizes of $85.7 million and $300
million, respectively. The rating sensitivity analyses were primarily based on
Fitch stressed portfolios derived from the indicative portfolio, with assumed
characteristics matching conservative rows of the collateral quality matrix.
Sensitivity 1: Fitch applied a sensitivity analysis in which the class A notes
are funded to $55.7 million after closing and a securitization event is no
longer expected. In this scenario, the facility has ramped to an $85.7 million
portfolio with permissible collateral quality matrix characteristics including a
weighted average rating of 'B/B-', a weighted average spread of 3.25% and
weighted average coupon of 6.5%. The passing rating was 'AA-sf' under each cash
flow modeling stress.
Sensitivity 2: Fitch applied a sensitivity analysis in which the class A notes
and equity are funded to their maximum amounts of $240 million and $60 million,
respectively, and a securitization event is no longer expected. In this
scenario, the facility has ramped to a $300 million portfolio with permissible
collateral quality matrix characteristics including a weighted average rating of
'BB-/B+' and minimum spread (2.85%) and coupon (6.5%) levels for floating rate
and fixed rate assets, respectively. Fitch stressed this portfolio in the
Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) using new deal mode, followed by a cash flow model
analysis applying interest rate and default timing stresses. Under this
sensitivity scenario, the lowest passing rating was 'BBB+sf'.
Sensitivity 3: Fitch applied the same scenario as Sensitivity 2 but ran the
portfolio in the PCM using surveillance mode, followed by a cash flow model
analysis applying interest rate and default timing stresses. Under this
sensitivity scenario, the lowest passing rating was 'A-sf'.
The class A notes displayed robustness in Fitch's various sensitivity scenarios,
in line with performance expectations of an 'Asf' rating.
SURVEILLANCE
Fitch expects the class A delay draw notes to be paid in full within one year.
Should it appear unlikely that the class A notes will be repaid in less than one
year during any phase of the facility ramp-up, Fitch will review the
transaction's status and take the appropriate action, which may include but
would not be limited to placing the class A notes on Negative Watch based upon
then-current market conditions, portfolio quality, class A credit enhancement
and discussions with transaction parties.