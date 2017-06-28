(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Andorra
Capital Agricol Reig,
B.V.'s (Andbank NL) mortgage covered bonds an expected rating of
'BBB+(EXP)'
with a Stable Outlook.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documentations conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB+(EXP)' expected rating is based on the 'BBB' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Andbank NL's parent, Andorra Banc Agricol Reig
S.A. (Andbank),
which acts as reference IDR, and a recovery uplift of one notch.
Fitch will rely
on the 90% expected contractual maximum asset percentage (AP),
which will also
be the breakeven AP for the rating. The 90% breakeven AP
corresponds to a
breakeven over-collateralisation (OC) of 11.1%. The Stable
Outlook on the
covered bond rating mirrors that on the parent's IDR.
Fitch rates the covered bonds based on a limited rating uplift
approach given
the insufficient Andorran market performance information
available to develop
credit assumptions and perform a full asset analysis. For this
reason Fitch is
not assigning a payment continuity uplift (PCU) and limits the
instrument's
recovery uplift to one notch. Despite limitations, the data was
sufficient to
allow Fitch to conduct a broad asset analysis and estimate
recovery prospects.
The cover assets, originated by Andbank, will be transferred by
means of a
true-sale to a bankruptcy-remote Irish special-purpose vehicle
(SPV). Fitch
views that the cover assets will be sufficiently ring-fenced
from the rest of
Andbank's balance sheet as this transfer is valid under the laws
of Andorra and
the Netherlands.
The covered bondholders benefit from dual recourse. The
obligations of the
issuer are guaranteed by the parent bank, Andbank, on first
recourse. The second
recourse comes from a guarantee by an Irish SPV, secured by
rights to Andorran
mortgages.
Andbank NL's obligations will be secured by the issuer's
interests under an
intercompany loan granted to Andbank to lend on the proceeds of
the issuance,
while Andbank's guarantee will be secured by its interests under
an intercompany
loan and subordinated credit facility, granted to the SPV for
the purpose of
funding the initial and subsequent purchase of assets
respectively.
An IDR uplift of zero notches has been assigned. Secured debt is
exempt from
bail-in as per Andorran bank resolution law and it is Fitch's
view that the
security arrangements enable this to extend to the covered
bonds. However, Fitch
sees the risk that the cover pool could be enforced in a bank
resolution
scenario. We do not have sufficient clarity on the ability of
the bank to
maintain payments on the bonds in this scenario as there is no
lender of last
resort in Andorra and the bank only has limited access to
European Central Bank
liquidity through small European subsidiaries.
Under Andbank NL's euro medium term note and covered bond
programme it can issue
hard- and soft-bullet covered bonds and senior debt up to EUR500
million. The
covered bonds are expected to be secured by a dynamic cover
pool, which as of
April 2017 amounted to EUR177.3 million, consisting of 1,755
prime first ranking
residential mortgage loans, granted to Andorran residents.
Additional assets
will be purchased from Andbank by the SPV with the aim to
maintain the maximum
contractual level of AP. All assets and covered bonds are
expected to be
denominated in euro.
CRITERIA VARIATION
Fitch has applied a variation to the Criteria for Country Risk
in Global
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds which describes the
agency's approach to
assigning and maintaining covered bonds ratings that are higher
than the
relevant sovereign's Local Currency IDR (LC IDR) or the Country
Ceiling. Given
that no limit above the LC IDR exists for Andorra and that the
covered bonds
under this programme are expected to be rated above Andorra's LC
IDR, Fitch has
considered a relative assessment with the limits set in other
countries and
concluded that the limit above the sovereign LC IDR would be
four notches. This
is based on the analysis of macroeconomic risks, the strength of
the legal
system and the intrinsic strength of Andorran banks. Had this
variation not been
applied, the bond rating would be capped at 'BBB'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Andorra Capital Agricol Reig, B.V.'s (Andbank NL) covered bonds
are directly
vulnerable to changes to the Long-Term issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of parent
Andorra Banc Agricol Reig, S.A. (Andbank, BBB/Stable) which acts
as the
reference IDR. Given Fitch's application of the limited rating
uplift approach,
the rating of the covered bonds is directly linked to Andbank's
Long-Term IDR
The programme is also sensitive to obligor concentration risk,
exposure to
mortgage loans for which property title by the borrower is not
absolute and/or
to the level of employee loans which Fitch believes are relevant
to the covered
bond rating. If the combined exposure to these risks is
material, recovery
expectations could be undermined. In this event the covered bond
rating would be
equalised to that of senior debt.
