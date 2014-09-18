(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch rates Anixter Inc.'s
(Anixter) $400 million
seven-year senior unsecured notes issuance 'BB+'. Fitch
currently rates Anixter,
a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anixter International, Inc.
(Anixter International)
at 'BB+' with a Stable Rating Outlook. A full list of current
ratings follows at
the end of this release.
Anixter announced today it will issue $400 million of senior
unsecured notes
maturing 2021. The notes will be fully and unconditionally
guaranteed by Anixter
International. Anixter intends to use the net proceeds to repay
debt under its
revolving credit faculty and accounts receivable securitization
program.
On Sept. 17, 2014, Anixter completed the $420 million
acquisition of Tri-Ed, an
independent distributor of security and low-voltage technology
products. Anixter
funded the purchase price with $220 million of borrowings under
the existing
revolving credit facility (RCF) and a $200 million senior
unsecured term loan.
Tri-Ed will complement Anixter's security-business positions,
specifically in
video, access control, intrusion detection and fire/life safety
markets. For the
trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2014, Tri-Ed reported sales of
$570 million
and operating EBITDA margin of 6.3%, roughly equivalent to
Anixter's margin.
Pro forma for the acquisition and use of debt proceeds to repay
existing debt,
Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA)
will be
approximately 2.8x. Fitch continues to expect total leverage of
2x-3x over the
longer-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for low- to
mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in 2014 as Anixter
benefits from modest
macroeconomic improvements and new project wins across its three
business
segments. Fitch expects EBITDA margin to largely hold steady
above 6%, absent
any significant swings in the U.S. dollar and copper prices.
In a stress scenario, Fitch expects EBITDA margin would decline
to levels near
the trough of the last downturn, or around 5%. Fitch believes
working capital
cash inflows in a downturn would roughly offset lower EBITDA
levels, resulting
in free cash flow (FCF) in excess of $200 million. In a flat
revenue
environment, Fitch estimates Anixter will generate more than
$200 million of
annual FCF.
Fitch expects that Anixter will continue to utilize excess cash
and FCF for
potential acquisitions and shareholder-friendly actions. Share
repurchases and
special dividends in excess of FCF in the face of mounting
macroeconomic
concerns could pressure Anixter's rating, particularly if such
action is likely
to result in higher leverage upon the resumption of revenue
growth.
Anixter's ratings and Outlook are supported by the following:
--Leading market position in niche distribution markets, which
Fitch believes
contributes to Anixter's above-average industry margins;
--Broad diversification of products, suppliers, customers and
geographies which
adds stability to the company's financial profile by reducing
operating
volatility;
--Working capital efficiency which allows the company to
generate FCF in a
downturn.
Credit concerns include:
--Historical use of debt and FCF for acquisitions and
shareholder-friendly
actions;
--Thin operating margin characteristic of the technology
distribution industry,
albeit slightly expanded given the company's niche market
position;
--Significant unhedged exposure to copper prices and currency
prices;
--Exposure to the cyclicality of IT demand and general global
economic
conditions.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--Revenue declines that signal a loss of market share, either to
other
distributors or suppliers increasingly going direct to market;
--Sustained negative FCF from significant special dividends or
severe operating
margin compression, likely resulting in structurally higher debt
levels.
Fitch believes positive rating actions are limited by Anixter's
history of
shareholder-friendly actions.
Pro forma for the use of proceeds from the $400 million senior
note issuance and
acquisition, Fitch believes Anixter's liquidity was adequate and
consisted of
the following as of July 4, 2014:
--$121 million of cash and cash equivalents;
--$400 million available under an undrawn RCF expiring 2018;
--$100 million available under a $300 million on-balance-sheet
accounts
receivable securitization program expiring May 2017.
Pro forma for the senior notes and use of proceeds to repay
revolver and A/R
securitization facility debt, total debt is $1.25 billion and
consists primarily
of the following:
--$100 million outstanding under the accounts receivable
securitization program;
--$200 million of unsecured term loan A;
--$200 million of 5.95% senior unsecured notes due February
2015;
--$350 million of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due May 2019;
--$400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021; and
--$4 million of other debt.
Fitch currently rates Anixter International and Anixter as
follows:
Anixter International, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'.
Anixter Inc.
--IDR 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility 'BB+'.
