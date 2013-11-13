(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 13

Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)' to the AUD3.75bn senior secured debt issued by AquaSure Finance Pty Limited (AquaSure Finance), the financing vehicle for Australia-based AquaSure Pty Limited (AquaSure). The Outlook is Stable.

The expected ratings are subject to completion of the planned bond issues of at least AUD500m in the near term to refinance part of the term debt maturing in 2016, and receipt of final documents conforming to documentation already received.

The expected rating on the senior secured debt takes into account the stable cash flows provided by AquaSure's concession that runs through to 2039 to design, build, operate and maintain a 150 gigalitre/year desalination plant and associated infrastructure near Melbourne, Victoria under a public-private partnership.

Construction of the desalination project was completed in December 2012, about five and a half months later than planned, after satisfying all testing requirements. Certain disputes that arose due to the completion delay were successfully settled in October 2013 with the agreement of all parties. The project is not required to produce water in the current year (ending 30 June 2014) due to adequate water levels in Melbourne-area reservoirs.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Stable Revenue Profile: AquaSure benefits from the strong credit position of the state of Victoria which pays AquaSure monthly to operate and maintain the desalination project. AquaSure takes no price or volume demand risk because the payments are made whether or not Victoria calls upon the plant to produce water.

While the payments are subject to abatement for a shortfall in water production or failure to comply with certain other requirements, the abatement risk is effectively passed through to the third-party operator. The project's Revenue Risk attribute is assessed as "Stronger".

Experienced Operator with Cost Pass-Through: Aquasure subcontracts the operations and maintenance to a joint venture of Degremont and Thiess Services (the O&M contractor) under a set-price contract for the life of the concession.

The O&M contractor takes on the risk of cost overruns, up to a cap. Its obligations are backed by a strong security package, including joint and several guarantees from the partners' parent companies (Suez Environnement and Leighton Holdings respectively) along with security bonding. Degremont and Thiess also constructed the project, helping to ensure a smooth transition to the operating phase. Power is provided under a fixed-price contract by AGL, one of Australia's largest energy providers. Operating Risk is assessed as "Stronger".

Robust Infrastructure Renewal: Asset replacement cost risk is passed to the O&M contractor, backed by the same package of parent guarantees and security bonding as for O&M costs. In addition, AquaSure holds a maintenance and repairs account (MRA) which is sufficiently funded to meet the next 12 months of budgeted asset replacement costs. Infrastructure development and renewal risk is assessed as "Midrange".

Refinance Risk Well-Managed: The AUD3.75bn of senior debt is exposed to refinancing risk. However the risk is partially mitigated through a 50-50 sharing with the state of Victoria of any losses resulting from refinancing margins that are higher than base case assumptions. In addition, the base rates are fully hedged through September 2020, after which Victoria takes on the risk that the base rates will be higher than the base case. Base case debt service coverage ratios are in the lower end of the 'A' category in Fitch's rating criteria, but hold up well in downside scenarios.

It is AquaSure's intention to refinance a portion of its bank debt maturing in 2016 through pari passu senior secured bond issues in the near term. The Debt Structure Risk attribute is assessed as "Midrange".

RATING SENSITIVITIES

AquaSure Finance's rating would come under pressure if operating issues cause substantial overruns in operation and maintenance or asset replacement costs, or if abatement of the monthly service payments are significantly more than expected. These factors are unlikely to occur in the current low utilisation regime.

The rating could also be affected by material deterioration in the credit profile of key counterparties, including the state of Victoria and the parent guarantors of the O&M contractor. Failure to refinance debt tranches in advance of maturities, or interest rate margins increasing to a level that has a material adverse effect on debt service coverage ratios could put pressure on the rating. Fitch considers it unlikely that the rating would be raised above 'A-' in the medium term.