May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey's Arap Turk Bankasi A.S. (A&T Bank) Long-term local and
foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bank's IDRs and National Rating are driven by its standalone financial
strength, as measured by the 'bb-' Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects A&T
Bank's small size, high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet and
its niche franchise. However, it also considers the bank's mostly reasonable
financial metrics and extended track record of fairly stable performance.
The bank's specialisation is cross-border business with MENA countries and, in
particular, Libya. A&T Bank provides a wide range of trade finance services and
also lends directly to a client base of around 400, mainly well established
Turkish companies. Concentrations in lending are high but the bank has a long
track record of minimal credit losses. A&T Bank is largely financed by
attractively priced funding obtained from Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB), its 62%
owner. LBF is wholly-owned by Libya's Central Bank.
Capital adequacy ratios are considered quite modest given the bank's risk
profile. Discussions regarding a capital increase to be subscribed by LFB have
long been ongoing but so far without result. If approved, expansion plans are
fairly ambitious. Fitch would have reservations about the bank's ability to
successfully diversify activities away from its core business niche, although
management is not currently planning a sharp change of focus.
A&T Bank's other shareholders are Turkiye Is Bankasi (Is Bank; BBB/Stable) with
21%, T.C. Ziraat Bankasi (BBB-/Stable) 15%, and Kuwait Investment Company
with around 2%. Fitch does not assign ratings to either LFB or the Libyan sovereign,
and so does not factor any support from LFB into A&T Bank's ratings.
At the same time, Fitch acknowledges the track record of support from LFB, which
provides stable and attractively priced funding to A&T Bank, appoints key senior
management and is instrumental in introducing business to its subsidiary. LFB
controls a large number of subsidiaries in Europe and MENA countries and Fitch
believes that support in the form of funding and business introductions is
commonly provided to such banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bank's IDRs and National Rating are sensitive to a change in the VR. The
bank's VR could be downgraded in case of (i) a change in the political and
economic environment in Libya depressing business flows and the quality of the
bank's assets; (ii) a reduction of the bank's strategic importance to LFB,
evidenced by a withdrawal of funding or business or both; or (iii) a substantial
deterioration in asset quality. However, these scenarios do not represent
Fitch's base case. Upside potential for the ratings is limited given the bank's
limited franchise, dependence on parent funding and exposure to the Libyan
market.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'B'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bb-'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable