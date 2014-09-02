(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/DUBAI/PARIS, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Arcelik AS's
prospective notes of up to EUR500m an expected rating of
'BB+(EXP)'. The final
rating of the bond is contingent upon Fitch receiving final
documents conforming
to information already received.
The expected rating is in line with Arcelik's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating of 'BB+', as the notes will be direct,
unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Arcelik and rank
parri passu with
all other other outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company.
The notes are expected to be used to refinance exisiting
short-term debt and for
general corporate purposes. The bonds include a negative pledge
provision
binding Arcelik, as well as financial reporting obligations,
restrictions on
certain corporate reorganisations, cross-acceleration and
certain events related
to bankruptcy and insolvency of the company or any other
principal subsidiary,
and a covenant limiting transactions with affiliates that do not
comply with an
arms-length principle.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Financial Performance
Arcelik's 2Q14 financial results were broadly stable and within
Fitch's
expectations. A recent slowdown in the domestic economy was
balanced by
international revenue growth, supported by market share gains
and depreciation
in the Turkish lira. Free cash flow (FCF) remained negative in
2013 due to
increasing working capital needs. Fitch expects muted revenue
growth in the
medium term as the domestic economy further slows down, and
funds from
operations (FFO) margins to be in line with historical averages.
High Working Capital Needs
Arcelik has a high working capital-to-sales ratio due to the
Turkish market
practice of the manufacturer providing financing for customer
purchases. Working
capital needs increased to 38% of sales as of end-2013 from 32%
at end-2012,
also due to the depreciation in the Turkish lira and political
instability in
3Q13. Fitch believes that the scope for slowing cash drain will
depend on
inventory management and a focus on receivables. Effective
working capital
management remains key to returning Arcelik to positive FCF
generation.
Persistent negative FCF would place pressure on the ratings.
Strong Growth in International Markets
Arcelik has achieved strong top line growth in the past two
years outside
Turkey, taking advantage of both more price-conscious consumers
in western
Europe and its previous marketing and distribution network
expansion efforts.
Further growth in developed markets in the short- to medium-term
is likely as
the company continues to capitalise on its present momentum and
current market
trends, although this may place pressure on profitability as the
company focuses
on expanding market share. Although the company's geographic
diversity is
improving, Turkey still accounst for 37% of revenue , which
remains a negative
rating factor.
Stable Adjusted Leverage Expected
Arcelik's reported leverage is negatively affected by its
higher-than-average
working capital needs, as a significant portion of durable goods
are sold on
credit in Turkey. While this is partly financed by Arcelik,
consumer credit risk
is transfered to retailers while Arcelik's credit risk to
retailers is covered
by bank letters of credit. Fitch adjusts Arcelik's debt by
netting off the debt
portion of trade receivables above 60 days of revenues to enable
a more accurate
peer comparison. On this basis, Arcelik's FFO-adjusted leverage
was 1.9x at
end-2013 (down from 2.8x at end-2012). Fitch expects slower
delevaraging in the
next two years until political risk subsidies, but still
forecasts FFO adjusted
leverage slightly below 2.0x, supporting the current ratings.
Increased Macroeconomic Risks
A prolonged decline in the Turkish lira, together with other
domestic shocks
from the country's political crisis, poses a risk for Turkish
corporate ratings
in 2014. Although Arcelik's FX exposure is somewhat balanced by
its export
revenues and hedging, it is still vulnerable to a
sharper-than-expected slowdown
in the domestic market and any cost increases that could result
from Turkish
lira depreciation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Receivables-adjusted FFO gross leverage ratio above 2.0x
- FFO margin below 8% (FYE13: 10%)
- Consistently negative FCF
- Increase in the unhedged gap between foreign currency debt and
receivables
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Significant improvement in the business profile
- Reduced structural FX risks
- Receivable-adjusted FFO gross leverage ratio below 1x
- FFO margins consistently above 10%
- FCF margin above 2% on a sustained basis
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Cigdem Cerit
Analyst
+90 212 279 1065
Supervisory Analyst
Bashar Al Natoor
Director
+971 44241242
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Committee Chair
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8411
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology" dated 8
August 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com
