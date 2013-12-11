(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to Arch
Capital Group (U.S.) Inc.'s (Arch U.S.) new $500 million issue
of senior notes
due 2043. A full list of Fitch's existing ratings on Arch
Capital Group Ltd.
(ACGL) and its subsidiaries, which were not affected by today's
action, follows
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Arch U.S. is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACGL, and ACGL has
fully and
unconditionally guaranteed the notes on a senior unsecured
basis. Fitch's rating
on Arch U.S.'s issuance is equivalent to its ratings on ACGL's
currently
outstanding senior unsecured notes. The company expects to use
the net proceeds
from the offering for the purchase of CMG Mortgage Insurance
Company (CMG) and
funding growth opportunities in mortgage and other select
businesses.
Fitch's ratings on ACGL reflect the company's consistently
strong run rate
profitability, low financial leverage, strong interest and
preferred dividend
coverage and well managed reserve risk. The ratings also reflect
potential
volatility from large catastrophe-related events and potential
adverse
development due to the relatively large proportion of its
reserves derived from
longer duration casualty lines of business.
Fitch believes that ACGL's financial leverage ratio continues to
be modest at
6.9% as of Sept. 30, 2013, down slightly from 7.4% at year-end
2012. Following
the $400 million senior note issuance, ACGL's pro forma
financial leverage ratio
increases to approximately 14.2% at Sept. 30, 2013, remaining
below Fitch's
expectation of 15%-20%. ACGL's operating earnings-based interest
and preferred
dividend coverage improved to a very strong 15.3 times (x)
through the first
nine months of 2013, following 8.1x in 2012. ACGL's coverage
averaged a
favorable 10.6x from 2008-2012.
In February 2013, ACGL announced its plan to enter the U.S.
mortgage insurance
market through the acquisition of CMG and the operating platform
of PMI Mortgage
Insurance Co. (expected to close by year-end or early 2014,
subject to
regulatory approval) for approximately $300 million. This
expansion represents
an opportunity for an additional diversified source of earnings.
However, it
also represents a challenge in generating favorable
profitability in a line of
business that experienced severe difficulty during the financial
crisis.
Nevertheless, Fitch expects that ACGL's approach to developing
this business
will be controlled and prudently managed to the company's
conservative
underwriting and risk-management standards.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include
continued growth in
equity into a larger market position and size/scale, while
maintaining favorable
run-rate earnings and low volatility, with a combined ratio in
the low 90s. In
addition, continued reasonable operating leverage, with a net
written
premiums-to-equity ratio of 0.8x of lower, a financial leverage
ratio at or
below 20% and operating-earnings-based interest and preferred
dividend coverage
of at least 10x could generate positive rating pressure.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
sizable adverse
prior year reserve development that caused Fitch to question
ACGL's better than
peer underwriting results and lower than peer underwriting
volatility. In
addition, increases in underwriting leverage above 1.0x net
written
premiums-to-equity ratio or equity-credit adjusted financial
leverage above 25%
could generate negative rating pressure.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc.
--$500 million 5.144% senior notes due 2043 'A-'.
Fitch currently rates ACGL and its subsidiaries as follows:
Arch Capital Group, Ltd.
--IDR 'A';
--$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 'A-';
--$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares
'BBB'.
Arch Reinsurance Ltd.
Arch Reinsurance Company
Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Limited
Arch Insurance Company
Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company
Arch Specialty Insurance Company
Arch Indemnity Insurance Company
Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited
--IFS 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
