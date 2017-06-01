(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Arrow
Electronics, Inc.'s (Arrow) $500 million 10-year senior
unsecured note offering.
Arrow will use net proceeds for: i) funding up to a maximum of
$285 million of
the announced cash tender offer, ii) the redemption of $200
million of 6.875%
notes due 2018, and iii) general corporate purposes. As of April
1, 2017,
Arrow's total debt outstanding was $2.9 billion. A full list of
ratings follows
at the end of this release.
Arrow announced a cash tender offer for up to a maximum
aggregate consideration
of $285 million for its 7.50% senior debentures due 2027, 6.00%
notes due 2020,
5.125% notes due 2021, and 3.00% notes due 2018. The early
tender deadline is
June 14, 2017 and the offer expires June 28, 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leadership and Scale: A leading enterprise computing and
components
distributor, Arrow offers customers and suppliers a global
footprint that
optimizes logistics and connects suppliers with fragmented
distribution
channels. Fitch believes Arrow will sustain a leadership
position due to its
broad product portfolio and scale that is not easily replicated
without
significant and sustained investments.
Weak Position of Supply Chain: Arrow's low EBITDA margin profile
reflects the
constrained pricing power distributors have relative to
suppliers and lower
value-added nature of the distribution business. The largest
customers go direct
to the supplier and during slow growth periods suppliers tend to
take more
customers direct, exacerbating exposure to IT spending and
semiconductor
cyclicality. Moreover, semiconductor supplier consolidation
results in broader
product portfolios which disrupts the distributor business model
and results in
pricing pressure. Distributors have been investing in engineers
for design and
technical support to generate higher-margin demand-creation
sales to help offset
pricing pressure.
FCF and Cyclicality: Fitch expects about $400 million to $500
million of
mid-cycle annual FCF, driven by growth in components and
software. Arrow is
exposed to the cyclicality of semiconductor demand and IT
spending causing
significant swings to revenue and profitability. Fitch believes
cyclicality is
partially offset by Arrow's ability to convert working capital
investments in
accounts receivables and inventory into liquidity during prior
downturns.
Diversified Customer Base: Like most IT distributors, Arrow
benefits from a
diverse customer base with no customer accounting for more than
3% of revenue in
2016. Fitch does not expect exposure to increase meaningfully as
Arrow focuses
on growing the number of SMB customers.
Modest Leverage: Fitch expects total debt adjusted for rental
expense to
operating EBITDAR (adjusted leverage) to remain below 3.5x over
the intermediate
term, and was 2.9x for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended April 1,
2017.
Short-term spikes in leverage to accommodate modest acquisitions
would be
consistent with the rating.
Capital Allocation Strategy: Fitch expects Arrow to continue to
invest in
engineering capabilities and growing services offerings but use
excess cash flow
to for acquisitions and share repurchases. Fitch expects
acquisitions will be
bolt-on in nature with average annual spend of $200 million over
the rating
horizon. In December, Arrow's board of directors authorized an
incremental $400
million share repurchase program, increasing total availability
to $520 million
as of April 1, 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--Organic revenue growth in the low single-digits over the
intermediate term,
supported by components and software but partially offset by
negative growth in
legacy hardware products;
--Expectation for mid-cycle operating EBITDA margins to remain
stable at near
mid-4%;
--Mid-cycle FCF of $400 million to $500 million annually through
the rating
cycle;
--FCF is used principally for share repurchases and bolt-on
acquisitions;
--Arrow would moderate share repurchases in the face of
pressured FCF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative:
--Fitch's expectation for adjusted leverage (adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR) to be
sustained above 3.5x or gross leverage (unadjusted
debt-to-EBITDA) to be
sustained above 3.0x, most likely due to domestic cash
limitations,
debt-financed acquisitions and/or share repurchases;
--The expectation for mid-cycle FCF-to-adjusted debt approaching
5% or below,
resulting from a faster than anticipated shift in customer
workloads to
hyperscale cloud providers.
Positive: Upside movement in the ratings is limited given
Arrow's thin operating
margin profile with significant cyclical demand exposure. Fitch
believes
strengthened credit protection measures paired with a long-term
strategic
business rationale and demonstrated commitment from management
to maintain a
more conservative financial policy would be necessary for
positive rating
actions.
LIQUIDITY
Arrow's liquidity is solid and supported by cash of
approximately $522 million
($424 million held offshore) as of April 1, 2017 and the
expectation for
mid-cycle FCF of $400 million to $500 million through the
forecast. Arrow has
$1.76 billion of availability under its senior unsecured
revolving credit
facility (RCF), expiring December 2021, and $430 million
available under the
company's $910 million accounts receivable securitization (ARS)
facility,
expiring September 2019.
In December 2016, Arrow amended its RCF, and increasing its
borrowing capacity
from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion, and extended its maturity
date to December
2021. The company also amended its ARS facility in September
2016, increasing
its borrowing capacity from $900 million to $910 million and
extended the
maturity to September 2019.
Total debt as of April 1, 2017 was $2.9 billion and consisted
of:
--$1.8 billion senior unsecured RCF due 2021 ($42.5 million
drawn);
--$480 million drawn on the company's $910 million accounts
receivable
securitization facility due 2019;
--$200 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2018;
--$300 million 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2018;
--$300 million 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2020;
--$250 million 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2021;
--$350 million 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022;
--$300 million 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023;
--$350 million 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025;
--$200 million 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2027;
--$91 million of other debt.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Arrow as follows:
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Zack Schroeder
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2056
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
Philip Smyth
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0531
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 11, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001