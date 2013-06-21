(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned senior unsecured ratings to the ASB Finance Limited (ASB Finance) component of the joint USD70bn euro medium-term note programme (the EMTN programme) it shares with its parent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+). The ratings are 'AA-' and 'F1+'. ASB Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of ASB Bank Limited (ASB, AA-/Stable/F1+) and notes issued under the EMTN programme are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ASB. Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the EMTN programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of the EMTN programme are aligned with ASB's Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), reflecting the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by ASB to the notes issued under the EMTN programme by ASB Finance. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in ASB's Long- or Short-term IDRs will be reflected in the senior unsecured ratings of the EMTN programme. ASB Finance's primary purpose is to raise funds from offshore institutional debt markets under approved debt issuance programmes and on-lend those funds to ASB. ASB Finance can raise fixed- or floating-rate, or zero coupon senior unsecured notes under the EMTN programme. Contact: Primary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.