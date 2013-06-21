(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned senior
unsecured ratings to
the ASB Finance Limited (ASB Finance) component of the joint
USD70bn euro
medium-term note programme (the EMTN programme) it shares with
its parent,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+). The
ratings are 'AA-' and
'F1+'.
ASB Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of ASB Bank Limited
(ASB,
AA-/Stable/F1+) and notes issued under the EMTN programme are
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by ASB.
Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the EMTN programme
and not to the
notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that
notes issued under
the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating
assigned to a
specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as
the rating
assigned to the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of the EMTN programme are aligned with ASB's Long-
and Short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), reflecting the unconditional and
irrevocable
guarantee provided by ASB to the notes issued under the EMTN
programme by ASB
Finance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in ASB's Long- or Short-term IDRs will be reflected
in the senior
unsecured ratings of the EMTN programme.
ASB Finance's primary purpose is to raise funds from offshore
institutional debt
markets under approved debt issuance programmes and on-lend
those funds to ASB.
ASB Finance can raise fixed- or floating-rate, or zero coupon
senior unsecured
notes under the EMTN programme.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
