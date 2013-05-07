(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT Astra Sedaya Finance (ASF) a National
Long-Term rating of
'AAA(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
Rating Action Rationale
ASF's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of continued strong
support and
commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra Internasional
Tbk (AI). The
ratings also take into account ASF's strategic importance to the
Astra Group in
expanding the latter's car manufacturing and distributor
business in Indonesia
and the parent's full ownership. As an integral part of AI's car
business chain,
ASF has an important role in providing direct financing services
for AI's car
sales. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that AI
will continue to
support ASF in case of need.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
Any significant decline in AI's ownership and performance or
support and ASF
contribution to AI would exert downward pressure on its ratings.
However, Fitch
sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given
ASF's strategic
importance to AI's car business. There is no rating upside as
the rating is
already at the top of the scale.
ASF's asset quality remains healthy with low non-performing
loans at 0.5% of
total net managed receivables at end-2012. In Fitch's view, an
economic downturn
or fuel price hikes could lead to higher but manageable
non-performing loans in
2013. ASF contributed about 30% of AI's car credit sales (in
units) at end-2012.
Overall ASF's satisfactory underlying profitability with a
return on assets of
3.8% at end-2012 (2011: 3.9%), combined with a higher provision
cover at 3% of
total net managed receivables at end-2012 (2011: 2.7%), should
continue to
provide reasonable buffer against loan losses in more
challenging economic
conditions.
The parent company in 2011 injected IDR600bn additional capital
to support ASF's
business growth. ASF's debt to equity (DER) ratio at 5.1x at
end-2012 (2011:
4.6x) remained far below the regulatory threshold of 10x. Fitch
expects that ASF
will continue to tap capital markets and bank loans for funding
to support its
future car business growth and that ASF will receive capital
support, in time of
need, from AI if the internal DER threshold of 8x is breached.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Secondary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12 December
2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10
August 2012, and
"National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.