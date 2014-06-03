(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to AT&T Inc.'s
(AT&T) proposed offering of senior unsecured 30-year notes.
Proceeds are
expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including
the repayment of
maturing debt. AT&T's Issuer Default rating (IDR) is 'A'. The
company's IDR and
debt securities remain on Rating Watch Negative, where they were
placed on May
19 upon the announcement of the acquisition of DIRECTV.
DIRECTV's wholly-owned
indirect subsidiary, DIRECTV Holdings LLC, has an IDR of 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch believes AT&T's acquisition of DIRECTV will improve its
financial
flexibility owing to DIRECTV's strong free cash flows and the
significant equity
component in the transaction financing. The addition of DIRECTV
will also
strengthen AT&T's position in the evolving video landscape,
offering the
potential to capitalize on trends for mobile video and
over-the-top (OTT) video
delivery. Other benefits include the scale brought by DIRECTV's
substantially
larger video subscriber base and the diversification of AT&T's
revenue stream.
DIRECTV's video assets are complementary to AT&T's operations,
but the longer
term strategic benefits are less clear and depend on the
post-merger company's
ability to capitalize on emerging trends in the industry.
The Negative Watch reflects the modest increase in leverage for
AT&T, pro forma
for the transaction. Currently, AT&T operates with leverage at
the upper bounds
for the current 'A' rating. As currently proposed the
transaction would likely
lead to a one-notch downgrade for AT&T to 'A-' and a Stable
Outlook. On a pro
forma basis, Fitch estimates leverage in 2015 will be less than
2.0x. However,
the final rating would depend on any additional conditions
placed on the
transaction by the regulatory approval process, an updated view
of AT&T's
anticipated spectrum spending, and an assessment of AT&T's
post-acquisition
financial policies.
For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2014, AT&T's net
leverage as
calculated by Fitch was 1.8x, an increase from the 1.6x at
year-end 2012. AT&T
has maintained relatively aggressive stock repurchases over a
period when free
cash flow (FCF) has been lower due to temporary, growth-focused
capital
spending, leading to additional borrowing. Modestly growing
EBITDA is softening
the effect of the rise in debt on leverage.
In Fitch's view, AT&T's liquidity is strong and supported by the
company's cash,
FCF and availability on its revolving credit facilities (RCFs).
At March 31,
2014, cash amounted to $3.6 billion and for the most recent LTM,
AT&T produced
$3.1 billion in FCF (net cash provided by operating activities
less capital
expenditures and dividends), an amount short of the $8.4 billion
in stock
repurchases over the course of the same period. Fitch expects
2014 FCF to be
similar to the trend through the LTM ending March 31, 2014.
At March 31, 2014, the company did not have any drawings on
either its $5
billion RCF due 2018 or its $3 billion RCF due 2017. The
principal financial
covenant for both facilities requires debt-to-EBITDA, as
defined, to be no more
than 3x.
At March 31, 2014, total debt outstanding was approximately
$79.9 billion.
Relative to the company's expected FCFs, upcoming debt
maturities are
manageable. For the remainder of 2014, debt maturities are
approximately $4
billion, and in 2015, $8.2 billion. Maturities in 2015 include
debt putable to
the company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: The transaction as it currently stands will likely
lead to a one-notch
downgrade of AT&T's rating to 'A-'.
Positive: The rating could be affirmed at 'A' if the company's
financial
policies targeted leverage of 1.6x to 1.7x by 2016.
