(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to AT&T
Inc.'s (AT&T) offering of EUR1.25 billion of 2.5% senior
unsecured notes due
2023 and EUR400 million of 3.55% senior unsecured notes due
2032. Proceeds are
expected to be used for general corporate purposes. AT&T's
Issuer Default rating
(IDR) is 'A', and the Rating Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is supported by:
--AT&T's financial flexibility;
--The company's diversified revenue mix;
--Its significant size and economies of scale as the largest
telecommunications
operator in the U.S.; and
--Fitch's expectation that AT&T will benefit from continued
growth in wireless
operating cash flows.
The following concern is embedded in the rating:
--The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AT&T's
net leverage is
likely to move up to a 1.8x upper boundary for leverage, which
represents a
notable increase from the 1.5x level over the past couple of
years.
AT&T's increased leverage is expected to arise from the combined
effects of a
moderate increase in wireless and wireline capital spending and
the continuation
of the company's share repurchase program as announced in early
November 2012.
Prospective leverage expectations are subject to uncertainty
caused by the rate
of stock repurchases, actual capital expenditure levels,
possible acquisitions
(such as longer-term spectrum needs) and asset divestitures (of
which there are
none in Fitch's expectations).
In January 2013, AT&T announced two transactions to improve its
wireless
spectrum position. Subject to regulatory approval, AT&T will
acquire certain
rural wireless assets and spectrum from Atlantic Tele-Network,
Inc. for $780
million in cash. Additionally, the company has a pending
transaction to acquire
certain B-block 700 MHz licenses from Verizon Wireless for $1.9
billion in cash
and certain Advanced Wireless Services spectrum licenses in
several markets. In
Fitch's view, the proposed acquisitions are strategically sound
as they are
supportive of wireless growth. The transactions, if completed,
are not currently
expected to push the company's credit metrics above the 1.8x net
leverage level.
For 2013, Fitch expects AT&T's gross leverage to approximate
1.7x, flat with
2012 (excluding the actuarial losses on its benefit plans). Net
leverage in 2012
was 1.58x. Over the next few years, AT&T's continuation of stock
repurchases
will require some borrowing as repurchases will be above free
cash flow (FCF)
levels. Leverage will rise, with net leverage expected to peak
near a 1.8x upper
boundary in 2014. Thereafter, leverage is expected to decline
over time.
In Fitch's view, liquidity is strong and provided by the
company's FCF;
additional financial flexibility is provided by availability on
the company's
revolving credit facilities. At Dec. 31, 2012, total debt
outstanding was
approximately $69.8 billion, a $5 billion rise from the $64.8
billion
outstanding at the end of 2011. Of the total amount outstanding,
$3.5 billion
consists of debt due within one year, including debt that can be
put to the
company. At Dec. 31, 2012, cash amounted to $4.9 billion, and
for 2012, AT&T
produced $9.2 billion in FCF (net cash provided by operating
activities less
capital expenditures and dividends), an amount short of the
$12.8 billion in
stock repurchases during the year. Fitch expects FCF to decline
from $9.2
billion in 2012 to $4 billion annually, on average, over the
next three years.
At end of 2012, the company did not have any drawings on its
revolving credit
facilities. The principal financial covenant for the 2016 and
2017 facilities
requires debt to EBITDA, as defined, to be no more than 3x.
Relative to the company's expected free cash flows, upcoming
debt maturities are
manageable. In 2013, debt maturities approximate $3.4 billion,
including
approximately $1.6 billion in debt that may be put to the
company. Maturities
amount to $3.8 billion in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable if:
--The company steadily manages net leverage down from Fitch's
expected peak just
under 1.8x in 2014;
--Fitch believes leverage will not reach peak levels as a result
of the outcome
of the following factors, including, but not limited to,
stronger operating
results, lower capital spending, and the effect of any
acquisitions or
divestitures that may occur.
A negative rating action could occur if:
--Net leverage remains above (or is expected to remain above)
the 1.8x level for
several quarters, including expected leverage resulting from a
material
transaction;
--Fitch believes management has weakened its commitment to
returning to, or
operating longer term with, leverage at a level more reflective
of the rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.