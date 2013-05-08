(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating
to AT&T Inc.'s
(AT&T) offering of GBP1 billion of 4.25% senior unsecured notes
due 2043.
Proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes,
including the
repayment of maturing debt. Fitch's Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
for AT&T is 'A',
and the Rating Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is supported by:
--AT&T's financial flexibility;
--The company's diversified revenue mix;
--Its significant size and economies of scale as the largest
telecommunications
operator in the U.S.;
--Fitch's expectation that AT&T will benefit from continued
growth in wireless
operating cash flows.
The following concern is embedded in the rating:
--The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AT&T's
net leverage is
likely to move up to a 1.8x upper boundary by 2014, which
represents a notable
increase from the 1.5x level which prevailed prior to a more
aggressive
financial policy disclosed in November 2012. The policy change
centered on
debt-financed share repurchases and elevated capital spending.
For 2013, Fitch expects AT&T's gross leverage to be in the
1.7x-1.8x range,
compared with 1.7x in 2012 (excluding the actuarial losses on
its benefit
plans). EBITDA growth, while solid, is expected to only
partially offset the
effect of the rise in debt on leverage. In addition to stock
repurchases and
higher capital spending expected in 2013, by the end of the year
AT&T will also
complete several spectrum purchases.
Over the next few years, AT&T's continuation of stock
repurchases will require
some borrowing, as repurchases will be above free cash flow
(FCF) levels.
Leverage will rise, with net leverage expected to peak near a
1.8x upper
boundary in 2014. Thereafter, leverage is expected to decline
over time.
In January 2013, AT&T announced two transactions to improve its
wireless
spectrum position. Subject to regulatory approval, AT&T will
acquire certain
rural wireless assets and spectrum from Atlantic Tele-Network,
Inc. for $780
million in cash. Additionally, the company has a pending
transaction to acquire
certain B-block 700 MHz licenses from Verizon Wireless for $1.9
billion in cash
and certain Advanced Wireless Services spectrum licenses in
several markets. In
Fitch's view, the proposed acquisitions are strategically sound
as they are
supportive of wireless growth. The transactions, if completed,
are not currently
expected to push the company's credit metrics above the 1.8x net
leverage level.
In Fitch's view, liquidity is strong and provided by the
company's free cash
flow (FCF); additional financial flexibility is provided by
availability on the
company's revolving credit facilities. At March 31, 2013, total
debt outstanding
was approximately $74.1 billion, a $4.3 billion rise from the
$69.8 billion
outstanding at the end of 2012. Of the total amount outstanding,
$3.4 billion
consists of debt due within one year, including debt that can be
put to the
company. At March 31, 2013, cash amounted to $3.9 billion.
Fitch believes AT&T's capital spending program as disclosed in
November 2012
will strengthen its competitive position and is a positive
rating factor.
Spending in 2013 is expected to rise to $21 billion before
reverting to $20
billion annually in 2014 and 2015. On average, Fitch expects
AT&T's FCF (net
cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures
and dividends)
to decline to $5 billion-$6 billion annually over the next three
years from $9.2
billion in 2012.
At end of the first quarter of 2013, the company did not have
any drawings on
its revolving credit facilities. The principal financial
covenant for the 2016
and 2017 facilities requires debt to EBITDA, as defined, to be
no more than 3x.
Relative to the company's expected free cash flows, upcoming
debt maturities are
manageable. In 2013, long-term debt maturities principally
reflect approximately
$0.6 billion in debt that may be put to the company. Maturities
amount to $4.8
billion in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable if:
--The company steadily manages net leverage down from Fitch's
expected peak just
under 1.8x in 2014.
--Fitch believes leverage will not reach peak levels as a result
of the outcome
of the following, including, but not limited to, stronger
operating results,
lower capital spending, and the effect of any acquisitions or
divestitures that
may occur.
A negative rating action could occur if:
--Net leverage remains above (or is expected to remain above)
the 1.8x level for
several quarters, including expected leverage resulting from a
material
transaction;
--If Fitch believes management has weakened its commitment to
returning to - and
operating longer term with- leverage at a level reflective of
the 'A' rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9,
2012).
