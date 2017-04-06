(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'BBB' to
AutoZone, Inc.'s $600 million of new senior unsecured notes.
Proceeds from the
new issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including
paying down
commercial paper borrowings. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects AutoZone's leading position in the retail
auto parts and
accessories aftermarket, its consistent operating performance,
and steady credit
metrics. The ratings also consider the company's aggressive
share repurchase
posture with the company managing leverage around 2.7x over the
last few years
and using excess cash and debt to fund share repurchases.
AutoZone is a leader in the large, growing and fragmented auto
parts
aftermarket. AutoZone competes in two markets. It is the number
one player in
its primary sub-sector, the $54 billion 'Do-It-Yourself' auto
aftermarket
(approximately 80% of AutoZone's sales) and a small but growing
player in the
$67 billion 'Do-It-For-Me' commercial auto aftermarket. Both the
'Do-It-Yourself' and 'Do-It-For-Me' segments have grown 2%-3%
annually and are
expected to continue growing at this rate. Approximately 85% of
AutoZone's
merchandise mix consists of either maintenance or replacement of
failed
products, for which demand is relatively stable.
The company's sales have been resilient to both discount and
online competition.
Discounters have not invested in growing their auto parts sales
due to the
inventory breadth required to fully serve customers (across auto
manufacturer,
part, and model year) which results in low inventory turns.
While online
penetration has grown over time to around 5% of total industry
sales, Fitch
believes the bricks-and-mortar industry is somewhat protected
due to the
combination of high-touch service, purchase immediacy, low
average ticket and
restrictions on shipping for key items (i.e. batteries).
In addition, AutoZone benefits from a still-fragmented industry,
with the top
five players in the combined retail/commercial space holding
around 30% U.S.
market share. Independent players, which continue to hold
significant market
share, have struggled as players such as AutoZone open stores
with a larger
inventory investment and ramp relationships with retail and
commercial
customers. This dynamic has permitted AutoZone to gain share
over time without
engaging in unhealthy price competition.
As a result of the benign competitive environment, comparable
store sales
(comps) have averaged 2.5% over the past five fiscal years,
including 2.3% in
fiscal 2016 (ended August 2016). Comps have weakened modestly in
recent quarters
and were flat in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, due in part
to weather
conditions which limited miles driven and auto parts failures,
and delayed tax
refunds in early 2017.
Going forward, Fitch expects AutoZone can sustain low single
digit comps
supported by 1%-2% comps on the retail side of the business and
relatively
faster growth in the commercial business. Overall sales growth
should be in the
mid-single digits due to the addition of around 200 units
annually.
AutoZone has among the strongest operating margins in the retail
sector. The
company's size, national footprint (it owns around half of its
real estate), and
retail-orientation have contributed to its industry leading
EBITDA margin of
22.6% in the 12 months ending Feb. 11, 2017. Fitch expects
EBITDA margins to
remain in the 22%-23% range over the next few years, as
fixed-cost leverage is
mitigated by an increased mix of lower-margin commercial sales
and rapid
replenishment efforts to reduce out-of-stocks.
AutoZone's credit metrics have been stable with adjusted
debt/EBITDAR ratio
(capitalizing operating leases on an 8x gross rent) at 2.7x over
the past four
years, reflecting an aggressive share buyback program.
Fitch expects AutoZone will generate free cash flow (FCF) of
around $900
million-$1.1 billion annually over the next three years. Excess
FCF, together
with some incremental borrowings, is expected to be directed
towards share
buybacks. Overall debt is expected to grow in line with EBITDAR,
enabling the
company to maintain its current leverage profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects AutoZone can sustain low single digit comps
supported by 1%-2%
comps on the retail side of the business and relatively faster
growth in the
commercial business. Overall sales growth should be in the
mid-single digits due
to the addition of around 200 units annually.
--EBITDA margin should remain in the 22%-23% range, as
fixed-cost leverage is
mitigated by a gradually increasing mix of lower-margin
commercial and online
sales;
--FCF of $900 million-$1.1 billion annually which will be
directed towards share
buybacks;
--Debt levels are expected to grow in line with EBITDAR,
enabling the company to
maintain its current leverage profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could be driven by stronger than
expected operating
results with a commitment by management to manage adjusted
leverage in the low
to mid 2x area.
A negative rating action could be driven by softer operating
results, including
sales growth that trails the industry, a FCF margin below 8%-10%
and/or an
EBITDA margin below 20% for an extended period, or more
aggressive share
repurchase activity resulting in an increase in adjusted
debt/EBITDAR to the low
3x area.
LIQUIDITY
AutoZone has adequate liquidity. The company maintains a $1.6
billion revolving
credit facility (expiring November 2021 with an option to
extend) and a $400
million 364-day facility, primarily to support commercial paper
borrowings,
letters of credit and other short-term unsecured bank loans. The
available
balance is reduced by commercial paper borrowings and certain
letters of credit.
As of Feb. 11, 2017, AutoZone had $174 million in available
capacity due to $1.8
billion in commercial paper borrowings. Combined with cash of
$211 million,
total liquidity amounted to $385 million.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates AutoZone, Inc. as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial Paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 4, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In fiscal 2016,
Fitch added back
$40 million in noncash stock based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x annual gross
rent expense.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001