(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA
Insurance Singapore
Pte Ltd (AXA Insurance Singapore) a 'AA-' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA-' IFS rating reflects Fitch's view of AXA Insurance
Singapore's 'Core'
status within the AXA group, notably supported by its 100%
ownership and
intra-group reinsurance agreements. AXA Insurance Singapore is
the group's
second largest non-life operation in Asia and its strategy is
fully aligned with
group ambitions. Fitch expects the AXA group to provide
additional financial
support to the company, in case of need.
AXA Insurance Singapore is a leading non-life insurer domiciled
in Singapore. In
2013, gross written premiums were SGD430m (EUR254m), equally
split bewteen
individual and corporate policyholders. Fitch views the company
as being both
profitable (reflected in its 97% average net combined ratio over
five years) and
strongly capitalised (185% of the local capital requirement at
end-2013).
Investment policy is highly conservative, mostly focusing on
highly rated fixed
income instrument and cash. In addition, AXA Insurance Singapore
has no
financial debt on its balance sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA Insurance
Singapore include a
downgrade of the AXA group rating, a change in Fitch's view of
the Singapore
unit's strategic position within the AXA group, or a material
weakening of its
standalone financial profile or profitability.
An upgrade of the AXA group rating could lead to an upgrade of
AXA Insurance
Singapore.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 12 50
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
