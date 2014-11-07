(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA S.A.'s EUR984m and GBP724m undated deeply subordinated resettable notes a 'BBB' rating. Fitch has also withdrawn DBV Holding AG's 'A' Long-term IDR as this company no longer exists following its merger with AXA Konzern AG. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage for DBV Holding AG. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated three notches below AXA's 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to reflect their deeply subordinated status, in line with Fitch's standard notching methodology. The notes are issued by AXA under a EUR15bn euro medium term note (EMTN) programme. The proceeds are being used to exchange existing debt issues and have their first call date in 2016-2017 and 2019. The notes have no contractual maturity. The transaction has been structured to comply with the eligibility criteria for the 50% perpetual subordinated debt limit under Solvency 1 and for eligibility as capital under Solvency II. Fitch views the issue as neutral for AXA's financial debt leverage and capital adequacy, as the new notes are replacing existing debt. The notes receive 100% equity credit in Fitch's internal risk-based capital calculation based on regulatory override as eligible Tier 1 instruments. Given the optional redemption date, the notes are also treated as 100% debt in Fitch's financial debt leverage calculation. The issue will lengthen the maturity profile of the group's financial debt. Moreover, in Fitch's view, the issue further underlines AXA's financial flexibility, by significantly alleviating refinancing pressure for the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may affect AXA's Long-term IDR. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA include a weakening of the group's financial profile or deterioration in profitability. This would include a sustained drop in Solvency 1 regulatory capital to below 170% of the regulatory minimum (265% Solvency 1 ratio at end-September 2014) or the group's fixed-charge coverage ratio decreasing to below 8x (2013: 10x). In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if financial leverage increases above 30% (2013: 24%). Factors that could lead to an upgrade of AXA include a strengthening of the group's financial profile or sustainable improvement in profitability with the fixed charge coverage ratio consistently above 12x, a Solvency 1 regulatory capital adequacy ratio sustainably over 220% and a financial leverage ratio maintained at close to 20%. Fitch currently rates AXA as follows: -Insurer Financial Strength Rating of core insurance entities: 'AA-'; Outlook Stable -Issuer Default Rating of AXA S.A.: 'A'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 37 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768 076 118 Committee Chairperson Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.