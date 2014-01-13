(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA
S.A.'s GBP750m
dated subordinated notes a 'BBB' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated three notches below AXA's Issuer Default
Rating to reflect
their subordinated status, in line with Fitch standard notching
methodology. The
notes are issued by AXA under a EUR15bn Euro Medium Term Note
(EMTN) programme.
The proceeds will be used to refinance existing subordinated
debt maturing in
the coming 12 months.
The notes have contractual maturity in 2054 and are also
designed to be eligible
for regulatory treatment for the required solvency margin or as
Tier 2 (T2) own
funds following the implementation of Solvency 2.
Fitch regards this issuance as neutral to AXA's financial debt
leverage and
capital adequacy, as the new notes are replacing existing debt.
The notes receive 100% equity credit in Fitch's internal
risk-based capital
calculation based on regulatory override as eligible T2
instruments. Given the
optional redemption date, the notes are treated as 100% debt in
Fitch's
financial debt leverage calculation.
The issuance will lengthen the maturity profile of the group's
financial debt.
Moreover, in Fitch's view, this placement further underlines
AXA's financial
flexibility, removing part of the 2014-2015 refinancing risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The debt rating is subject to the same rating factors that might
affect AXA's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for AXA include a
weakening of the
group's capital position or deterioration in profitability. This
would include a
sustained drop in regulatory capital to below 170% of regulatory
minimum or
earnings volatility for a sustained period. In addition, the
ratings could be
downgraded if financial leverage increases above 30%, material
investment losses
develop or if there is a weakening in the group's reserve
strength.
Fitch currently rates AXA as follows:
--Insurer Financial Strength Rating of core insurance entities:
'AA-'; Outlook
Negative
--Issuer Default Rating of AXA S.A.: 'A'; Outlook Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
