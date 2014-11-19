(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based
Axis Bank Ltd.'s (Axis Bank; BBB-/Stable) USD500m senior
unsecured notes due May
2020 a final rating of 'BBB-'.
This follows the completion of the securities issue, as well as
the receipt of
final documents conforming to information previously received.
The final rating
is the same as the expected rating assigned on 17 November 2014.
The notes constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and
unsecured
obligations of the issuer. They will rank pari passu among
themselves and with
all other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Axis Bank.
The notes are
issued by Axis Bank's Dubai International Financial Centre
(DIFC) branch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as
the bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's
criteria.
Axis Bank's IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR) of
'bbb-', which denotes
its standalone creditworthiness. The VR reflects the strength of
its franchise,
satisfactory asset quality, improved capitalisation and growing
profitability.
Axis Bank's increased focus on retail customers has helped it to
diversify its
loan and funding mix, and reduced concentration risk since the
financial year
ending 31 March 2011 (FY11).
Axis Bank is the third-largest private bank in India by asset
size and Fitch
expects there will be moderate probability of support from the
state, if
required, as reflected in its Support Rating of '3' and Support
Rating Floor of
'BB+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in Axis Bank's IDR will have an impact on the
securities' rating.
Axis Bank's other ratings are unchanged and are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F3'
Viability Rating 'bbb-'
Support Rating '3'
Support Rating Floor 'BB+'
EUR3bn medium-term note programme 'BBB-'
USD1.6bn senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
For more details on Axis Bank's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms
Ratings on 9 Indian Banks; Pressure on Asset Quality", dated 3
September 2014
and full report titled "Axis Bank", dated 31 July 2014,
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
