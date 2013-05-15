(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $200 million of Series D Preferred Shares expected to be issued by AXIS Capital Holdings, Limited (AXIS Capital). A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. On May 13, 2013, AXIS Capital announced that it had priced an offering for $200 million of 5.5% Series D Preferred Shares. The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million of Series D Preferred Shares solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on May 20, 2013. A portion of the proceeds from the Series D Preferred Shares will be used to redeem all outstanding Series A Preferred Shares, which have a liquidation value of $100 million. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include common stock repurchases. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings reflect AXIS Capital's solid history of underwriting results, strong capitalization, and conservative investment profile and reserving practices. Offsetting factors include the company's significant catastrophe exposure. AXIS Capital's financial leverage was moderate at 14.8% as of March 31, 2013. Given that its preferred shares receive 100% equity credit, financial leverage remains unchanged assuming the remaining proceeds are used for share repurchases. Fixed charge coverage was strong at 11.9x during the first quarter of 2013, up from 4.8x for the full year 2012. This issuance also has a negligible impact on the company's fixed charge coverage since a portion of the proceeds will be used to redeem higher coupon preferred shares. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include a significant loss of capital resulting from a major catastrophic event that is worse than expectations or industry and peer company results; an inability to raise capital following a loss event; a deterioration in underwriting results that underperform peers; GAAP fixed charge coverage (including preferred dividends) below 7.0x for a sustained period; an increase in operating leverage above a 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio; significant reserve deficiencies; or financial leverage above 25%. Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include a significant increase in surplus and reduced exposure to catastrophe losses. However, given publicly traded companies' sensitivity around managing capital, Fitch views this level of overcapitalization as unlikely. Fitch has assigned the following rating: AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd. --Series D 5.5% preferred securities 'BBB'. Fitch took no action on the following ratings: AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd. --IDR 'A'; --5.75% senior debt rating 'A-'; --Series A 7.25% preferred securities rating 'BBB'; --Series B 7.5% preferred securities rating 'BBB'; --Series C 6.875% preferred securities rating 'BBB'. AXIS Specialty Finance LLC --5.875% senior debt rating 'A-'. AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda) AXIS Reinsurance Company AXIS Insurance Company AXIS Surplus Insurance Company AXIS Specialty Insurance Company --Insurer Financial Strength ratings 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Committee Chairperson Jeff Mohrenweiser Senior Director +1-312-368-3182 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.