Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the $500 million
senior unsecured
notes issuance (two tranches of $250 million each) completed by
AXIS Specialty
Finance PLC, a subsidiary of AXIS Capital Holdings, Limited
(AXIS Capital). The
notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AXIS Capital
and its ratings
are therefore based on AXIS Capital's Fitch Issuer Default
rating (IDR) of 'A'.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
AXIS Capital's operating subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list
of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Fitch expects that the net proceeds from the new senior debt
issuance will
refinance $500 million of existing debt maturing in 2014.
Financial leverage was
14.5% at year-end 2013 and temporarily increases to 20%
following this
transaction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect AXIS Capital's diverse revenue stream,
solid history of
underwriting results, strong capitalization, and conservative
reserving
practices and investment profile. Offsetting factors include the
company's
significant catastrophe exposure.
AXIS Capital reported net earnings of $684 million in 2013,
compared with $495
million in 2012. The favorable results were driven by fewer
catastrophe losses
in 2013 and continued solid underlying results in both its
insurance and
reinsurance segments. The company reported a combined ratio of
91.0% in 2013
(including 5.3pp related to catastrophe losses and 5.9pp of
favorable reserve
development) compared with 96.2% in 2012 (including 12.7pp of
catastrophe losses
and 7.1pp of favorable reserve development).
AXIS Capital reported net written premium growth of 18% during
2013, largely
driven by growth in its new business lines: accident & health
and agriculture.
Also contributing to increased premiums were higher premium
rates and exposure
growth through geographic expansion in its liability,
professional lines, and
property book. Additionally, business mix changes led to a
reduction in the
ceded premiums ratio.
Fitch views AXIS Capital's catastrophe exposure as significant
but in line with
peer companies. Among other measures, the company manages its
exposure to
catastrophic events by zone and return period, such that a
one-in-250-year
single event within a single zone is estimated at no more than
25% of prior
quarter-end common stockholders' equity. Estimated catastrophe
and
weather-related pre-tax net losses (net of related reinstatement
premiums)
totaled $198 million in 2013, primarily driven by U.S. tornadoes
and hailstorms
along with flooding in Canada, Argentina and Europe.
Comparatively, the company
recognized $436 million of pretax losses including crop losses
(net of
reinstatements) during 2012.
AXIS Capital's history of favorable reserve development has
benefited earnings;
however, Fitch expects favorable development to diminish going
forward as
underwriting experience from recent soft market accident years
mature. The
company reported favorable prior-year reserve development of
$219 million in
2013 compared with $245 million in 2012.
Fitch views AXIS Capital's capitalization as solid with
operating leverage (as
measured by prior 12 months net premiums written to
shareholders' equity) of
0.66x as of Dec. 31, 2013. The company's shareholders' equity
increased by 1.5%
to $5.9 billion at year-end 2013. Earnings and preferred stock
proceeds (which
receive 100% equity credit) were slightly offset by unrealized
investment losses
and capital returned to shareholders via share repurchases and
dividends.
The company maintains a relatively high-quality investment
portfolio with
moderate exposure to risky asset classes, defined as equities,
below-investment-grade bonds, and alternative investments (i.e.:
hedge funds,
etc.). These investments have increased over the past several
years but remain
within Fitch's rating guidelines.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include a
significant loss of
capital resulting from a major catastrophic event that is worse
than
expectations or industry and peer company results; an inability
to raise capital
following a large loss event; a failure to maintain an
underwriting profit for
an extended period; an increase in operating leverage above a
1.0x net written
premiums-to-equity ratio; significant reserve deficiencies; GAAP
fixed-charge
coverage (including preferred dividends) below 7.0x for a
sustained period; or
financial leverage above 25%.
Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include a
significant increase
in capital that meaningfully reduces operating leverage, and
reduced exposure to
catastrophe losses. However, given publicly traded companies'
sensitivity around
managing capital, Fitch believes the company is unlikely to move
toward this
level of overcapitalization.
Fitch assigns the following ratings:
AXIS Specialty Finance PLC
--$250 million 2.65% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--$250 million 5.15% senior notes due 2045 at 'A-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A';
--5.75% senior debt rating at 'A-';
--Series B 7.5% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series C 6.875% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series D 5.5% preferred securities rating at 'BBB'.
AXIS Specialty Finance LLC
--5.875% senior debt rating at 'A-'.
AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda)
AXIS Reinsurance Company
AXIS Insurance Company
AXIS Surplus Insurance Company
AXIS Specialty Insurance Company
--IFS ratings at 'A+'.
