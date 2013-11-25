(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'B+/RR3' rating to
Axtel S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Axtel) USD146 million reopening of its
senior secured
notes due 2020. USD110 million in senior secured notes will be
offered in
exchange for the company's existing 2017 and 2019 senior
unsecured notes, and an
additional USD36 million in new senior secured notes due 2020
will be issued.
With the proposed reopening, the 2020 notes will have
outstanding approximately
USD417 million, with USD397 million in senior secured notes and
the remainder of
senior convertible notes. These notes are secured by first
priority liens on all
capital stock of subsidiary guarantors and substantially all
assets.
Recovery prospects of the old notes (rated 'B-/RR5') are not
expected to change
due to the reopening. These notes are structurally subordinated
to senior debt
and most of the covenants have been removed. 'RR5' rated
securities have
characteristics consistent with securities, historically
recovering 11%-30% of
current principal and related interest. The secured notes are
rated 'B+/RR3',
which reflects good recovery prospects given default. These
notes are secured by
first priority liens on all capital stock of subsidiary
guarantors and
substantially all assets. Securities rated 'RR3' consider good
recovery
prospects given default and have characteristics consistent with
securities
historically recovering 51%-70% of current principal and related
interest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The reopening does not affect leverage significantly and
improves the debt
maturity schedule. Pro forma the proposed reopening, Fitch
estimates total
adjusted debt to EBITDAR and total debt to EBITDA to be around
4.0 times (x) and
3.0x, respectively, from previous estimations of adjusted
leverage approximately
3.5x. Fitch considers the company's credit profile will benefit
from the
exchange an improved liquidity position and the extension of
debt maturities.
Axtel's ratings reflect a better liquidity position after the
debt exchange that
took place in January 2013, which resulted in lower leverage and
a capital
structure with more flexibility to service debt and an extended
maturity
profile. In addition, the liquidity position was enhanced by the
sale and lease
back of 883 of towers which proceeds, approximately US$250
million, were used to
cover the costs of debt exchange, prepayment of the syndicated
loan and
company's cash balance. While the sale and leaseback of towers
improved the
liquidity position, leverage adjusted for off-balance sheet
liabilities remain
relatively the same.
Axtel's ratings are limited by the company's weak operational
performance,
demanding investment plans which, while it should contribute to
strengthen its
service portfolio and address the strong competitive
environment, limited FCF
generation as the company will fund its investments from
internal generation.
Fitch is not expecting the company to deleverage in the next few
years and
refinancing risk from the maturity in 2017 could dissipate if
the 2017
bondholders participate in the reopening of the 2020 notes.
The stability of the rating depends on Axtel's ability to
sustain EBITDA
generation, which is tied to how quickly the company is able
retain both
residential and corporate customers and achieve further data and
internet
revenues that could offset declining voice revenues and prices
pressures. Also a
negative rating action could be triggered by an adverse ruling
of contingent
liabilities estimated at US$270 million. Fitch views the passage
of a new
telecommunications law in Mexico to have some positive effects
to Axtel's
operation in the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action is unlikely in the short term given
this years'
distressed debt exchange but positive factor to credit quality
include a
sustained improvement in the operating performance, margins, FCF
generation,
competitive environment and competitive position. A negative
rating action could
be triggered by poor liquidity or weak operating results as a
consequence of
tougher competition or higher leverage related an adverse ruling
of contingent
liabilities.
Fitch rates Axtel as follows:
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B';
--Foreign currency IDR 'B';
--National scale rating 'BB-(mex) ';
--Senior Secured Notes due 2020 'B+/RR3';
--Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2020 'B+/RR3'.
--Senior Unsecured Notes due 2019 'B-/RR5';
--Senior Unsecured Notes due 2017 'B-/RR5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
+52-81-8399-9100
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Natalia O'Byrne
Director
+57-1-326-9999 Ext. 1100
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 5, 2013;
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial
Corporate Issuers',
Nov. 19, 2013;
--'National Ratings Criteria', Oct. 30, 2013;
--'Rating Telecoms Companies', Aug. 9, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.