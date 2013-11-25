(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR3' rating to Axtel S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Axtel) USD146 million reopening of its senior secured notes due 2020. USD110 million in senior secured notes will be offered in exchange for the company's existing 2017 and 2019 senior unsecured notes, and an additional USD36 million in new senior secured notes due 2020 will be issued. With the proposed reopening, the 2020 notes will have outstanding approximately USD417 million, with USD397 million in senior secured notes and the remainder of senior convertible notes. These notes are secured by first priority liens on all capital stock of subsidiary guarantors and substantially all assets. Recovery prospects of the old notes (rated 'B-/RR5') are not expected to change due to the reopening. These notes are structurally subordinated to senior debt and most of the covenants have been removed. 'RR5' rated securities have characteristics consistent with securities, historically recovering 11%-30% of current principal and related interest. The secured notes are rated 'B+/RR3', which reflects good recovery prospects given default. These notes are secured by first priority liens on all capital stock of subsidiary guarantors and substantially all assets. Securities rated 'RR3' consider good recovery prospects given default and have characteristics consistent with securities historically recovering 51%-70% of current principal and related interest. KEY RATING DRIVERS The reopening does not affect leverage significantly and improves the debt maturity schedule. Pro forma the proposed reopening, Fitch estimates total adjusted debt to EBITDAR and total debt to EBITDA to be around 4.0 times (x) and 3.0x, respectively, from previous estimations of adjusted leverage approximately 3.5x. Fitch considers the company's credit profile will benefit from the exchange an improved liquidity position and the extension of debt maturities. Axtel's ratings reflect a better liquidity position after the debt exchange that took place in January 2013, which resulted in lower leverage and a capital structure with more flexibility to service debt and an extended maturity profile. In addition, the liquidity position was enhanced by the sale and lease back of 883 of towers which proceeds, approximately US$250 million, were used to cover the costs of debt exchange, prepayment of the syndicated loan and company's cash balance. While the sale and leaseback of towers improved the liquidity position, leverage adjusted for off-balance sheet liabilities remain relatively the same. Axtel's ratings are limited by the company's weak operational performance, demanding investment plans which, while it should contribute to strengthen its service portfolio and address the strong competitive environment, limited FCF generation as the company will fund its investments from internal generation. Fitch is not expecting the company to deleverage in the next few years and refinancing risk from the maturity in 2017 could dissipate if the 2017 bondholders participate in the reopening of the 2020 notes. The stability of the rating depends on Axtel's ability to sustain EBITDA generation, which is tied to how quickly the company is able retain both residential and corporate customers and achieve further data and internet revenues that could offset declining voice revenues and prices pressures. Also a negative rating action could be triggered by an adverse ruling of contingent liabilities estimated at US$270 million. Fitch views the passage of a new telecommunications law in Mexico to have some positive effects to Axtel's operation in the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action is unlikely in the short term given this years' distressed debt exchange but positive factor to credit quality include a sustained improvement in the operating performance, margins, FCF generation, competitive environment and competitive position. A negative rating action could be triggered by poor liquidity or weak operating results as a consequence of tougher competition or higher leverage related an adverse ruling of contingent liabilities. Fitch rates Axtel as follows: --Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B'; --Foreign currency IDR 'B'; --National scale rating 'BB-(mex) '; --Senior Secured Notes due 2020 'B+/RR3'; --Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2020 'B+/RR3'. --Senior Unsecured Notes due 2019 'B-/RR5'; --Senior Unsecured Notes due 2017 'B-/RR5'. 