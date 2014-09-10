(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'B+/RR3' rating to
Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V's (Axtel)'s proposed USD150 million
reopening of its senior
secured notes due 2020. The proceeds will be used for general
corporate
purposes, mainly capex. With the proposed reopening, the 2020
notes will have
outstanding approximately USD565 million, with USD545 million in
senior secured
notes and the remainder of senior convertible notes. These notes
are secured by
first priority liens on all capital stock of subsidiary
guarantors and
substantially all assets.
The ratings reflect Axtel's improved liquidity by the successful
recapitalization during 2013 through debt exchange and tower
sales which
resulted in lower leverage and extended debt maturities. The
company's total net
debt decreased to MXN7.3 billion as of June 30, 2014, which
compares to MXN10.9
billion at year-end 2012.
Axtel's ratings are tempered by the company's weak cash
generation due to high
investment to strengthen its enterprise business and to cope
with the intense
competitive environment. Fitch does not foresee any material
improvement in free
cash flow generation and the leverage ratio over the medium
term.
The stability of the ratings will hinge on Axtel's ability to
sustain EBITDA
growth from the data and internet revenue growth, mainly from
the enterprise
sector and fully mitigate pressures on the traditional
fixed-voice service. The
company improved its EBITDA in 2013 and the first half of 2014
(1H14), and the
continued growth should help support its working capital
requirement and capex
without any significant need for further external financing.
Fitch also views
the passage of a new telecommunications law in Mexico to have
some positive
effects to Axtel's operation in the medium term.
Improved Liquidity Position:
Following Axtel's successful recapitalization in 2013, Fitch
does not foresee
any serious liquidity problem in the short to medium term as the
company does
not face any sizable debt maturity until 2017. The company's
cash balance of
MXN795 million as of June 30, 2014 as well as its committed
credit facility
worth of USD35 million (equivalent to approximately MXN450
million) should
provide comfortable support in its liquidity management.
As of June 30, 2014 the company's total debt was MXN8 billion,
mainly comprised
of MXN659 million and MXN1.3 billion of 2017 and 2019 unsecured
notes,
respectively, and MXN5.2 billion and MXN270 million of 2020
Secured notes,
including convertible notes. Other debt included loans and
financial leases.
Following the reopening, the total debt will increase to about
MXN9.9 billion.
EBITDA Turnaround; Positive Revenue Mix Change
Axtel resumed its EBITDA growth in 2013 and 1H14 from a year ago
and this trend
is likely to continue over the medium term driven by strong
performance in the
enterprise/public sector businesses. In addition, the company's
focus on
fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) with the recent launch of IPTV should
enable steady
subscriber and revenue growth in the broadband segment, while
protecting
existing residential customers. These segments should fully
offset the ongoing
revenue contraction in the traditional fixed-voice service,
which has been
tempered by competition and price pressure.
Axtel's ongoing revenue mix change is positive with an
increasing proportion
from the enterprise segment, which has a stable demand outlook.
The mass-market
segment, where the competitive pressure remains high, now only
represents about
30% of the total revenues. This will allow more stable cash
generation from
operations going forward. In 2013 and 1H14, Axtel generated
EBITDA of MXN2.8
billion and MXN1.4 billion, respectively, which were 10% and 4%
growth from a
year ago, respectively. EBITDA margins are likely to trend down
below 25%,
however, as the proportion of higher gross margin businesses,
mainly traditional
fixed-voice services, will continue to fall.
Weak Cash Generation to Continue:
Fitch forecasts continued negative free cash flow generation
over the medium
term due to high capex. As the enterprise business represents
Axtel's key growth
area, the investments for infrastructure and equipment to
support the business
will remain high in 2H14 and 2015, about MXN2.8 billion per year
which is higher
than the 2013 level of MXN2.1 billion accounting for about 25%
of total
revenues. In addition, working capital requirement will continue
to increase
with a higher volume of business with the public entities,
placing some pressure
on cash flow from operations (CFFO). However, Fitch does not
expect Axtel to
need any further significant external financing as the proceeds
from the
proposed notes issuance, its CFFO, cash on hand, and credit
facility should be
able to cover it.
Relatively Stable Leverage:
Axtel's financial leverage is forecast to remain stable over the
medium term
with the adjusted leverage ratio slightly over 4.0x. The net
debt level is
likely to increase modestly due to negative FCF but it should be
compensated by
EBITDA improvement. As of June 30, 2014, total adjusted net debt
to EBITDAR
improved to 3.8x from 4.8x at end-2012, reflecting significant
gross debt
reduction from the recapitalization. This ratio is likely to
reach around 4.2x
following the proposed bond issuance. Excluding the off-balance
sheet adjustment
for rental expenses, the company's total net debt to EBITDA
improved to 2.5x
from 4.3x at end-2012 during the same period.
The secured notes rated at 'B+/RR3' reflect good recovery
prospects given
default. These notes are secured by first priority liens on all
capital stock of
subsidiary guarantors and substantially all assets. Securities
rated 'RR3' are
considered good recovery prospects given default and have
characteristics
consistent with securities historically recovering 51% - 70% of
current
principal and related interest. Conversely, the remaining
unsecured notes rated
'B-/RR5' are structurally subordinated to senior debt. 'RR5'
rated securities
have characteristics consistent with securities historically
recovering 11% -
30% of current principal and related interest.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could be considered in case of
deterioration in
liquidity, or weak performance due to competitive pressure
leading to persistent
negative FCF generation and higher leverage.
A positive rating action is unlikely in the short term given the
recent
distressed debt exchange. However, positive factors to credit
quality include
improvement in the operating performance, margins, cash
generation, and
competitive position.
