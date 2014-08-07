(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Azerbaijani bank OJSC Expressbank (EB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND VIABILITY RATING (VR) The ratings reflect risks stemming from a structurally weak Azerbaijani operating environment; EB's narrow domestic franchise and limited track record; significant exposure to related parties, albeit of fairly sound credit quality; and a rapidly growing and hence unseasoned retail loan book. The ratings also consider a high capital base, adequate asset quality metrics, decent performance to date, and close ties with the state authorities. At end-1Q14 more than 44% of total loans were issued to the bank's sister companies, of which the bulk were to one infrastructure construction company mainly providing services to a local state-owned utilities monopoly, Azerenerji (BBB-/Stable), and a further 9% to the subsidiaries of Azerenerji. The risk is, however, mitigated by (i) the fact that most of these companies directly or indirectly benefit from the state contracts, (ii) these companies and Azerenerji keep significant interest-free placements with the bank (34% of total customer accounts at end-1Q14), which, although not being a formal collateral, still offers some protection in terms of recovery, (iii) the bank's high capitalisation, which would allow it to meet regulatory capital requirements if these exposures were fully deducted from capital. In retail (40% of end-1Q14 loans) EB mainly targets general purpose unsecured cash loans. Retail non-performing loans (90 days overdue loans; NPLs) were 0.5% at end-2013, 2x covered by impairment reserves. The NPL origination ratio (a proxy for credit losses, defined as increase in NPLs plus write-offs divided by average performing loans) was below 1% in 2013. However, the losses may be somewhat understated due to high loan growth (26% in 1H14, 102% in 2013). EB is mainly funded by customer deposits (88% of total liabilities at end-1Q14), which are quite concentrated, although among the largest ones are affiliated companies (9% of end-1Q14 liabilities) and Azerenerji (18% of end-1Q14 liabilities). Liquidity risks are mitigated by ample liquidity buffer - this was sufficient to repay 41% of customer funding at end-1Q14 - and fast retail loan turnover. The share of wholesale funding is negligible and Fitch does not expect it to increase materially in the near-term. EB's capital position is robust as expressed by a high 45.8% Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio at end-2013. The capital cushion is likely to be gradually consumed by fast loan growth (management targets 50% growth in retail in 2014), but it is supported with a robust internal capital generation capacity (return on average assets of 4.8% in 2013) underpinned by wide margins in retail lending and so far limited loan impairment charges. EB is ranked 21st in Azerbaijan by assets. Fitch believes that EB is ultimately controlled by well-connected individuals in Azerbaijan. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND VR EB's ratings could be upgraded based on (i) substantial franchise development through growth of third-party business, (ii) reduction in volume of operations with affiliated parties (on both sides of the balance sheet) (iii) maintenance of reasonable asset quality and profitability. Downside pressure on EB's ratings could arise from sharp deterioration in the Azerbaijan economy or the country's political stability, for example, in case of a much lower oil price. A weakening of relationship with the Azerbaijani authorities, for example, due to change of ownership could be credit-negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) EB's SRF of 'No Floor' and '5' Support Rating reflect its fairly limited systemic importance, as a result of which extraordinary support from the Azerbaijan authorities cannot be relied upon, in Fitch's view. Although support from the bank's private shareholders is possible, it cannot be reliably assessed. Fitch does not expect any revision of the bank's SRF or Support Rating in the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: assigned at 'B', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: assigned at 'B' Viability Rating: assigned at 'b' Support Rating: assigned at '5' Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor' Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Ruslan Bulatov Analyst +7 495 956 9982 Committee Chairperson Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. 