Feb 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Israel-based B
Communications Ltd. (B-Com) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with
a Stable Outlook following a successful placement of USD800m of 7.375% senior
secured notes due 2021. The notes have been assigned a final 'BB-' rating and
Recovery Rating of 'RR3' upon receipt of final documentation conforming to
preliminary information already received by Fitch.
B-Com is a holding company and the ultimate owner of an approximately 31% stake
in Bezeq, an incumbent telecoms operator in Israel. B-Com depends on dividends
from Bezeq as a core income stream for servicing its debt obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Control over Bezeq
Fitch views B-Com's 31% stake in Bezeq as sufficient for full operational and
management control over the telecoms operator. Under Israeli law, a controlling
shareholder in Bezeq must be pre-approved by the government. A 30% stake is
defined as sufficient to apply for controlling shareholder status. It is a
criminal offence for a single shareholder to accumulate more than 4.99% without
prior approval by the government. This law provision effectively rules out the
emergence of a large minority shareholder.
As Bezeq's debt carries no financial covenants, the telecoms operator can, in
theory, increase debt without restrictions and upstream any amount of dividends
to B-Com. In practice, distributions above 100% net profit would require court
approval, which may not be easily procured. Accounting asset write-downs could
also impede the normal flow of dividends from Bezeq, but Fitch views the
likelihood of this as low.
Limited Flexibility to Sell Assets
Given the legal requirements over controlling stakes, B-Com has limited
flexibility to dispose of its stake in the market beyond 1%. However, any
proceeds from a 1% stake sale are likely to be significantly below expected
annual interest payments and negligible relative to the total size of B-Com's
debt obligations.
Bezeq's Strong Credit Profile
Bezeq's credit profile is consistent with the mid-'BBB' rating level, reflecting
the company's strong position as a telecoms incumbent in Israel. The company has
been able to withstand facilities-based competition with the country's only
cable operator despite Bezeq's premium pricing, and the prospect of further
facilities-based competitive threats is remote. Bezeq's EBITDA margin was strong
at 45.3% for last 12 months-to-3Q13 on the back of next generation network
efficiencies in the fixed-line segment. This high level of efficiency is
sustainable and has been a key factor in mitigating severe pressures in the
over-competitive mobile market, which consists of five operators. Regulatory
intervention is a key threat in view of the company's high fixed-line margins,
which the regulator may challenge by fostering more competition, among other
measures.
An acquisition of the remaining stake in Yes could be tolerated within the
current rating if leverage after the transaction did not exceed 2.5x net
debt/EBITDA.
Low Interest Cover at the Holdco Level
Both B-Com and its immediate parent Internet Gold (IG) have substantial debt
with no recourse to Bezeq. Both entities ultimately depend on dividends from
Bezeq as a core source of cash for servicing their debt obligations. Fitch views
the amount of NIS1.7bn of dividends per annum from Bezeq as sustainable, despite
likely continuing moderate revenue pressures at Bezeq. Based on this level of
normalised dividends, pass-through proportional net debt/EBITDA at B-Com is
likely to remain at 4.4x-4.5x (defined as B-Com's net debt and 31% of Bezeq's
net debt/31% of Bezeq's EBITDA) and interest coverage by dividends at slightly
above 2x (defined as B-Com's share in Bezeq's dividends/B-Com's interest
payments) over the medium term.
No Ring-fence at B-Com Level
There is no ring-fencing mechanism around B-Com to prevent it taking on extra
leverage or syphoning off cash. B-Com's existing domestic bonds and the recently
issued senior secured notes do not have any effective mechanisms limiting the
leverage or payments from B-Com.
No Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Fitch views the parent-subsidiary linkage between B-Com and its ultimate
shareholder Eurocom Group as weak due to the presence of an intermediary holding
company IG between B-Com and Eurocom and the fact that IG has its own debt.
B-Com's ratings do not reflect any potential support from the parent. IG reduced
its interest in B-Com to 68% from 80% in 2013 and used the proceeds towards debt
reduction efforts.
Instrument Rating
The USD800m senior secured notes are secured by a 30% interest that B-Com owns
in Bezeq and benefit from a lock-box mechanism mitigating temporary disruptions
in dividend flows from Bezeq and conserving some cash for debt repayment. In
view of these features, the bond is rated one notch above the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Disruption or a reduction in normalised dividends from Bezeq to below NIS1,700m
per annum and resultant deterioration in dividend/interest coverage to below 2x
would be rating negative. Operating pressures and financial underperformance,
coupled with higher leverage at Bezeq, could also be negative.
A reduction in leverage to below 4.3x net debt/dividends (at B-Com-level only)
and pass-through proportional net leverage to below 4x may be rating positive.