(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Baidu
Inc.'s (Baidu; A/Stable) proposed US dollar senior unsecured
notes an expected
rating of 'A(EXP)'. The final rating on the notes is contingent
upon the receipt
of final documents conforming to information already received.
The notes are rated in line with Baidu's senior unsecured rating
of 'A' as they
will rank pari passu with the issuer's existing and future
senior unsecured
indebtedness. The proceeds from the proposed senior unsecured
notes will be used
for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominant Market Position: The ratings reflect Baidu's dominance
in the internet
search market in China with a traffic market share of over 70%
on PC and mobile
combined. The company has also achieved a clear lead in China's
mobile search
market. The ratings also benefit from Baidu's strong
profitability and balance
sheet, reflecting its ability to generate cash from its proven
performance-based, online marketing service that is used by over
700,000
advertisers to reach hundreds of millions of Chinese internet
users, and its
strong pricing power.
Strong Competitive Advantages: Fitch believes that technological
innovation plus
high levels of brand recognition and consumer satisfaction
enable Baidu to
consistently defend its high market share in a rapidly growing
market. The
company continues to invest to improve natural language
processing, deep
learning, artificial intelligence, image recognition, voice
technology, use of
big data, location-based services and mobile search, further
strengthening its
technology leadership. It also has nurtured good relationships
with the
government and regulatory bodies.
Solid Performance: Baidu's revenue grew 59% yoy in 1Q14, driven
by robust mobile
traffic growth, continued adoption of its mobile search products
and enhanced
monetisation of these products. Mobile revenues accounted for
over 20% of 1Q14
revenues. EBIT margin fell to 25% in 1Q14 from 35% in 2013,
reflecting increased
spending on channel and marketing, infrastructure, content and
traffic
acquisition to strengthen its market position in the mobile
arena. Fitch expects
Baidu's margin to recover after the transition to develop its
mobile platform.
Strong Cash Generation: Baidu generated free cash flow
(FCF)/sales of over 30%
for 2008-2013. Including short-term investments, where the
company parks its
surplus cash, Baidu had unrestricted cash of CNY8.8bn and near
cash of CNY30.9bn
at end-March 2014, which together is equivalent to 219% of its
total debt. Fitch
expects Baidu to maintain strong financial flexibility and ample
liquidity over
the medium term.
Foreign Ownership Restrictions: Chinese law restricts foreign
equity ownership
in internet, online advertising and employment agency companies
in China. Baidu
operates its websites in China through contractually controlled
consolidated,
affiliated Chinese entities. These variable interest equity
(VIE) arrangements
are the usual mechanism for overseas investors to participate in
China's
restricted sectors and are a credit weakness as they may not be
as effective in
providing control as direct ownership or may face legal
challenges in the
future.
VIE Weaknesses Mitigated: Baidu generates over 70% of revenues
from, and keeps
almost all the cash and assets within, its wholly owned
subsidiaries in China
rather than at the contractually controlled, consolidated
affiliated entities.
Fitch is reassured by the alignment of Baidu's and the
affiliates' objectives
and the company's continuing good relationship with the
government and
regulatory authorities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- evidence of greater government, regulatory or legal
intervention leading to an
adverse change in the company's operations, profitability or
market share
- decline in operating EBIT margin to below 10% (35.0% in 2013)
- decline in pre-dividend FCF/sales ratio to below 10% (31.7% in
2013)
- increase in funds flow from operations-adjusted leverage to
above 2x (1.7x for
2013)
Positive: For the short-to-medium term, Baidu's rating is at its
ceiling and
takes into account Fitch's expectation of profit growth. Fitch
may consider an
upgrade if the company develops businesses that materially
diversify cash
generation away from operations that are subject to Chinese
government and
regulatory risk, provided such diversification does not damage
the company's
financial profile.
