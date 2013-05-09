May 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Ball Corp.'s $600 million senior unsecured notes offering due 2023. The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to pay the consideration in connection with the tender offer for Ball's $375 million unsecured notes due 2016. The remaining net proceeds will be used to repay borrowings under the revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.

The unsecured notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of Ball's existing and future domestic restricted subsidiaries that are guarantors of Ball's other indebtedness. The notes will not be guaranteed by any of Ball's foreign subsidiaries. The non-guarantor subsidiaries generated 39% of Ball's net sales and 61% of Ball's assets for the three months ending March 31, 2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating affirmation incorporates the company's diversified sources of cash flow generation, stable credit metrics, leading market positions in the majority of its product categories/market segments, and current expectations for increased global beverage volume in the packaging end-markets over the longer term. During the past several years, Ball has continued to take steps to reduce overcapacity, remove fixed costs, increase productivity and rebalance its can mix. Consequently, Ball's on-going operational focus across its strategic footprint has resulted in solid operating performance with growing EBIT trends absent business restructuring costs.

Ball has very good liquidity resulting from cash generation, availability under its credit agreement, and balance sheet cash. Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF less capital spending less dividends) for 2013 in the range of $325 million-$350 million. This compares to $478 million for 2012, which was materially higher than expectations due to the deferral of capital investment into 2013 of approximately $100 million.

At the end of the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13), Ball had cash of $208 million and $494 million of availability on its $1 billion multicurrency revolver that matures in 2015. Ball has significant flexibility under its covenants and basket capacity. Additional liquidity is available through a U.S. accounts receivable securitization program that matures in 2014. Ball's securitization agreement can vary between $110 million and $235 million depending on the seasonality of the company's business. At the end of 1Q'13, $171 million accounts receivable were sold under the securitization agreement. This compares to the end of 2012 when no accounts receivable were sold under this agreement. Ball also has uncommitted, unsecured credit facilities, which Fitch views as a weaker form of liquidity. At the end of the 1Q'13, Ball had up to $635 million of uncommitted lines available of which $171 million was outstanding and due on demand.

Near-term maturities are minimal with the next material maturity occurring when the term loans mature in 2015. The term loans currently have $291 million outstanding. The next maturity with its senior notes is $325 million of 7.375% notes due in 2019. Leverage at the end of the 1Q'13 was 3.3x, which is seasonally higher due to working capital requirements than the end of 2012 when leverage was 2.8x. For 2013, Fitch expects leverage will reduce back down to the upper 2x range absent considerations for a large unplanned acquisition.

As a result, the company has significant flexibility when deploying its excess capital. In 2012, Ball spent in excess of $100 million on growth-related capital, $71 million on acquisitions and $547 million on gross share repurchases. Free cash flow (FCF) levels will be depressed in 2013 with capital spending increasing to approximately $400 million. Beyond 2013, FCF should increase materially as capital spending decreases. Share repurchase activity should pace on par with FCF.

Risks are reflected in the rating and, in Fitch's opinion, are quite manageable. These include the company's acquisitive nature, the risks inherent within the packaging segment including emerging markets risk and revenue/customer concentration, as well as its underfunded pension plans. Pension contributions in 2013 will be lower at approximately $115 million than the $155 million contribution in 2012. Accordingly, Ball has more than sufficient capacity to fund its pension deficit from existing cash flows.

Ball's largest segment, the U.S. beverage-can along with the food-can segment represents mature business operations subject to volume-related pressure. In the U.S., Ball is managing anticipated volume declines for 12-ounce containers with growing demand for specialty cans. Ball's exposure in Europe, while material, is lower than that of most other packaging companies. Europe's performance in 1Q'13 was less than expectations due to weaker volumes given the challenging economic and weather conditions in Europe, higher costs related to a regional headquarters move and increased input costs. Ball is also more exposed to beer, which had a soft first quarter.

Ball does have some increasing risk related to potential budget cuts in the aerospace segment and medium-term overcapacity issues in China that has affected pricing. Fitch believes Ball is well-positioned within the aerospace segment and would not be materially affected by possible sequestration cuts, particularly as the aerospace segment represents approximately 10% of operating profit.

In China, Ball's leading market share positions the company to capture its share of growth from can conversions in these lower-penetrated markets. Profitability will likely be challenged though for at least the next two years due to the highly fragmented market that has led to material overcapacity resulting in pricing pressure. Fitch expects this should resolve over time as demand remains strong and possibly through consolidation opportunities. However, Ball's market share concentration in China may prevent further consolidation, due to governmental antitrust laws.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

--Significant revenue decline / pressure on EBITDA causing sustained leverage to increase greater than 3.5x;

--Large debt-financed acquisition that would significantly increase leverage;

--Change in financial policy /aggressive share repurchase.

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

--Commitment to a leverage target less than 2.5x;

--Margin expansion through improved operating performance;

--Sustained increase in FCF as a percent of debt greater than 10%. Fitch has assigned the following rating:

--$600 million senior unsecured notes offering due 2023 rated 'BB+'. Fitch has the following ratings for Ball Corp.:

--IDR at 'BB+';

--Senior Unsecured Debt at 'BB+';

--Senior Secured Credit Facility at 'BBB-'.