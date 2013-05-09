May 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Ball
Corp.'s $600 million senior unsecured notes offering due 2023. The company
intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to pay the
consideration in connection with the tender offer for Ball's $375 million
unsecured notes due 2016. The remaining net proceeds will be used to repay
borrowings under the revolving credit facilities and for general corporate
purposes. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
The unsecured notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of
Ball's existing and future domestic restricted subsidiaries that are guarantors
of Ball's other indebtedness. The notes will not be guaranteed by any of Ball's
foreign subsidiaries. The non-guarantor subsidiaries generated 39% of Ball's net
sales and 61% of Ball's assets for the three months ending March 31, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation incorporates the company's diversified sources of cash
flow generation, stable credit metrics, leading market positions in the majority
of its product categories/market segments, and current expectations for
increased global beverage volume in the packaging end-markets over the longer
term. During the past several years, Ball has continued to take steps to reduce
overcapacity, remove fixed costs, increase productivity and rebalance its can
mix. Consequently, Ball's on-going operational focus across its strategic
footprint has resulted in solid operating performance with growing EBIT trends
absent business restructuring costs.
Ball has very good liquidity resulting from cash generation, availability under
its credit agreement, and balance sheet cash. Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF
less capital spending less dividends) for 2013 in the range of $325 million-$350
million. This compares to $478 million for 2012, which was materially higher
than expectations due to the deferral of capital investment into 2013 of
approximately $100 million.
At the end of the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13), Ball had cash of $208 million
and $494 million of availability on its $1 billion multicurrency revolver that
matures in 2015. Ball has significant flexibility under its covenants and basket
capacity. Additional liquidity is available through a U.S. accounts receivable
securitization program that matures in 2014. Ball's securitization agreement can
vary between $110 million and $235 million depending on the seasonality of the
company's business. At the end of 1Q'13, $171 million accounts receivable were
sold under the securitization agreement. This compares to the end of 2012 when
no accounts receivable were sold under this agreement. Ball also has
uncommitted, unsecured credit facilities, which Fitch views as a weaker form of
liquidity. At the end of the 1Q'13, Ball had up to $635 million of uncommitted
lines available of which $171 million was outstanding and due on demand.
Near-term maturities are minimal with the next material maturity occurring when
the term loans mature in 2015. The term loans currently have $291 million
outstanding. The next maturity with its senior notes is $325 million of 7.375%
notes due in 2019. Leverage at the end of the 1Q'13 was 3.3x, which is
seasonally higher due to working capital requirements than the end of 2012 when
leverage was 2.8x. For 2013, Fitch expects leverage will reduce back down to the
upper 2x range absent considerations for a large unplanned acquisition.
As a result, the company has significant flexibility when deploying its excess
capital. In 2012, Ball spent in excess of $100 million on growth-related
capital, $71 million on acquisitions and $547 million on gross share
repurchases. Free cash flow (FCF) levels will be depressed in 2013 with capital
spending increasing to approximately $400 million. Beyond 2013, FCF should
increase materially as capital spending decreases. Share repurchase activity
should pace on par with FCF.
Risks are reflected in the rating and, in Fitch's opinion, are quite manageable.
These include the company's acquisitive nature, the risks inherent within the
packaging segment including emerging markets risk and revenue/customer
concentration, as well as its underfunded pension plans. Pension contributions
in 2013 will be lower at approximately $115 million than the $155 million
contribution in 2012. Accordingly, Ball has more than sufficient capacity to
fund its pension deficit from existing cash flows.
Ball's largest segment, the U.S. beverage-can along with the food-can segment
represents mature business operations subject to volume-related pressure. In the
U.S., Ball is managing anticipated volume declines for 12-ounce containers with
growing demand for specialty cans. Ball's exposure in Europe, while material, is
lower than that of most other packaging companies. Europe's performance in 1Q'13
was less than expectations due to weaker volumes given the challenging economic
and weather conditions in Europe, higher costs related to a regional
headquarters move and increased input costs. Ball is also more exposed to beer,
which had a soft first quarter.
Ball does have some increasing risk related to potential budget cuts in the
aerospace segment and medium-term overcapacity issues in China that has affected
pricing. Fitch believes Ball is well-positioned within the aerospace segment and
would not be materially affected by possible sequestration cuts, particularly as
the aerospace segment represents approximately 10% of operating profit.
In China, Ball's leading market share positions the company to capture its share
of growth from can conversions in these lower-penetrated markets. Profitability
will likely be challenged though for at least the next two years due to the
highly fragmented market that has led to material overcapacity resulting in
pricing pressure. Fitch expects this should resolve over time as demand remains
strong and possibly through consolidation opportunities. However, Ball's market
share concentration in China may prevent further consolidation, due to
governmental antitrust laws.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Significant revenue decline / pressure on EBITDA causing sustained leverage to
increase greater than 3.5x;
--Large debt-financed acquisition that would significantly increase leverage;
--Change in financial policy /aggressive share repurchase.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Commitment to a leverage target less than 2.5x;
--Margin expansion through improved operating performance;
--Sustained increase in FCF as a percent of debt greater than 10%.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--$600 million senior unsecured notes offering due 2023 rated 'BB+'.
Fitch has the following ratings for Ball Corp.:
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior Unsecured Debt at 'BB+';
--Senior Secured Credit Facility at 'BBB-'.